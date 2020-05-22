News

Die Amazon Prime Video-Highlights im Juni

Amazon Prime Video präsentiert im kommenden Monat u.a. die folgenden neuen Serien und Filme:

Neue Serien & Staffeln

El Presidente – Staffel 1 (OV/OmU) ab 05.06.

LOL: Last One Laughing Australia – Staffel 1 (OV/OmU) ab 19.06.

Castle – Staffel 1-8 ab 05.06.

Neue Filme

SCHW31NS7EIGER: MEMORIES – VON ANFANG BIS LEGENDE ab 05.06.

Gina Brillon – The Floor is Lava (OV/OmU) ab 05.06.

Parasite ab 17.06.

Porträt einer jungen Frau in Flammen ab 30.06.

7500 ab 26.06.

Blinde Wut – Kampf gegen das System ab 05.06.

Get Lucky – Sex verändert alles ab 26.06.

Halloween ab 28.06.

No Surrender – One Man vs. One Army ab 06.06.

Crawl ab 19.06.

Goliath96 ab 14.06.

A Million Ways to Die in the West ab 02.06.

Legend ab 11.06.

Die Mumie ab 09.06.

MUD – Kein Ausweg ab 28.06.

Bastille Day ab 23.06.

