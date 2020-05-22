Die Amazon Prime Video-Highlights im Juni
Amazon Prime Video präsentiert im kommenden Monat u.a. die folgenden neuen Serien und Filme:
Neue Serien & Staffeln
El Presidente – Staffel 1 (OV/OmU) ab 05.06.
LOL: Last One Laughing Australia – Staffel 1 (OV/OmU) ab 19.06.
Castle – Staffel 1-8 ab 05.06.
Neue Filme
SCHW31NS7EIGER: MEMORIES – VON ANFANG BIS LEGENDE ab 05.06.
Gina Brillon – The Floor is Lava (OV/OmU) ab 05.06.
Parasite ab 17.06.
Porträt einer jungen Frau in Flammen ab 30.06.
7500 ab 26.06.
Blinde Wut – Kampf gegen das System ab 05.06.
Get Lucky – Sex verändert alles ab 26.06.
Halloween ab 28.06.
No Surrender – One Man vs. One Army ab 06.06.
Crawl ab 19.06.
Goliath96 ab 14.06.
A Million Ways to Die in the West ab 02.06.
Legend ab 11.06.
Die Mumie ab 09.06.
MUD – Kein Ausweg ab 28.06.
Bastille Day ab 23.06.
