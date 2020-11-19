News

Die Amazon Prime Video-Highlights im Dezember

Amazon Prime Video präsentiert im kommenden Monat u.a. die folgenden neuen Serien und Filme:

Neue Serien & Staffeln

Binge Reloaded – Staffel 1 ab 04.12.

BILD.Macht.Deutschland? – Staffel 1 ab 18.12.

The Wilds – Staffel 1 ab 11.12.

The Expanse – Staffel 5 ab 16.12.

The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt ab 18.12.

El Cid – Staffel 1 ab 18.12.

4 Blocks – Staffel 3 ab 12.12.

The Walking Dead – Staffel 10, Teil 1 ab 01.12.

The Good Doctor – Staffel 2 ab 01.12.

Hawaii Five-0 – Staffel 10 ab 01.12.

Family Guy – Staffel 18 ab 01.12.

S.W.A.T. – Staffel 2 ab 01.12.

Neue Filme

Sylvie‘s Love ab 25.12.

I’m Your Woman ab 11.12.

Sound Of Metal ab 04.12.

Yearly Departed ab 30.12.

The Gentlemen ab 24.12.

Pinocchio ab 18.12.

Immer Ärger mit Grandpa ab 28.12.

We Summon The Darkness ab 21.12.

Body Cam – Unsichtbares Grauen ab 17.12.

Blue Story Gangs of London ab 13.12.

Fighting With My Family ab 31.12.

Willkommen In Marwen ab 01.12.

Deadpool ab 07.12.

Stirb Langsam ab 17.12.

Stirb Langsam 2 ab 17.12.

Stirb langsam – Jetzt erst recht! ab 17.12.

Stirb Langsam 4.0 ab 17.12.

Stirb langsam – Ein guter Tag zum Sterben ab 17.12.

Das A-Team – Der FIlm ab 22.12.

E.T. – Der Ausserirdische ab 25.12.

I, Robot ab 08.12.

Life Of Pi: Schiffbruch mit Tiger ab 19.12.

Ted ab 14.12.

Bridge Of Spies – Der Unterhändler ab 05.12.

Mechanic: Resurrection ab 08.12.

Tatsächlich...Liebe ab 05.12.

The Descendants – Familie und andere Angelegenheiten ab 20.12.

Bridget Jones – Am Rande des Wahnsinns ab 05.12.

Türkisch für Anfänger ab 06.12.

Titanic ab 28.12.

