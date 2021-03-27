News

Die Amazon Prime Video-Highlights im April

27.03.2021 (Karsten Serck)

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video präsentiert in den nächsten Wochen u.a. die folgenden neuen Serien und Filme:

Neue Serien & Staffeln

  • Lol: Last One Laughing – Staffel 1 ab 01.04.
  • Lol: Last One Laughing Italy – Staffel 1 ab 01.04.
  • The 100 – Staffel 1-7 ab 09.04.
  • Pretty Little Liars – Staffel 1-7 ab 15.04.
  • Black-Ish Staffel 1-6 ab 05.04.
  • Containment – Staffel 1 ab 01.04.
  • Chuck – Staffel 1-5 ab 01.04.
  • Krypton – Staffel 1-2 ab 01.04.
  • Swamp Thing – Staffel 1 ab 09.04.
  • Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists ab 15.04.

Neue Filme

  • Framing Britney Spears ab 05.04.
  • Voyagers ab 30.04.
  • Schwarze Adler ab 15.04.
  • Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ab 12.04.
  • Run ab 30.04.
  • The Secret: Traue dich zu träumen ab 06.04.
  • The Festival ab 14.04.
  • Tomiris ab 04.04.
  • Follow Me ab 18.04.
  • Winchester ab 19.04.
  • Schlingensief - In Das Schweigen Hineinschreien ab 20.04.
  • Black Water: Abyss ab 11.04.
  • Radioactive ab 12.04.
  • The Climb ab 23.04.
  • The Vigil ab 23.04.
  • 47 Ronin ab 08.04.
  • John Wick ab 01.04.
  • Girl On The Train ab 05.04.
  • Wonder Woman ab 15.04.
  • The Legend of Tarzan ab 16.04.
  • American Sniper ab 17.04.
  • Bad Samaritan Im Visier Des Killers ab 04.04.
  • Ender's Game Das Große Spiel ab 28.04.
  • Snitch Ein Riskanter Deal ab 03.04.
  • Gold ab 13.04.
  • 3096 Tage ab 21.04.
  • American Beauty ab 24.04.
  • Army of One ab 02.04.
  • Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret ab 12.04.
  • Heiter Bis Wolkig ab 22.04.
  • Grandma's Boy ab 05.04.
  • Better Living Through Chemistry ab 29.04.
  • Zauber der Liebe (Feast Of Love) ab 24.04.
  • Stay ab 21.04.
  • The Propaganda Game ab 22.04.
  • Blutzbrüdaz ab 03.04.
  • All Inclusive (Couples Retreat) ab 04.04.
  • The Factory ab 06.04.
  • Ask the Dust ab 07.04.
  • Wie durch ein Wunder (Charlie St. Cloud) ab 13.04.
  • Aus dem Nichts ab 24.04.
  • Body of Lies ab 25.04

