Die Amazon Prime Video-Highlights im April
27.03.2021 (Karsten Serck)
Amazon Prime Video präsentiert in den nächsten Wochen u.a. die folgenden neuen Serien und Filme:
Neue Serien & Staffeln
- Lol: Last One Laughing – Staffel 1 ab 01.04.
- Lol: Last One Laughing Italy – Staffel 1 ab 01.04.
- The 100 – Staffel 1-7 ab 09.04.
- Pretty Little Liars – Staffel 1-7 ab 15.04.
- Black-Ish Staffel 1-6 ab 05.04.
- Containment – Staffel 1 ab 01.04.
- Chuck – Staffel 1-5 ab 01.04.
- Krypton – Staffel 1-2 ab 01.04.
- Swamp Thing – Staffel 1 ab 09.04.
- Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists ab 15.04.
Neue Filme
- Framing Britney Spears ab 05.04.
- Voyagers ab 30.04.
- Schwarze Adler ab 15.04.
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ab 12.04.
- Run ab 30.04.
- The Secret: Traue dich zu träumen ab 06.04.
- The Festival ab 14.04.
- Tomiris ab 04.04.
- Follow Me ab 18.04.
- Winchester ab 19.04.
- Schlingensief - In Das Schweigen Hineinschreien ab 20.04.
- Black Water: Abyss ab 11.04.
- Radioactive ab 12.04.
- The Climb ab 23.04.
- The Vigil ab 23.04.
- 47 Ronin ab 08.04.
- John Wick ab 01.04.
- Girl On The Train ab 05.04.
- Wonder Woman ab 15.04.
- The Legend of Tarzan ab 16.04.
- American Sniper ab 17.04.
- Bad Samaritan Im Visier Des Killers ab 04.04.
- Ender's Game Das Große Spiel ab 28.04.
- Snitch Ein Riskanter Deal ab 03.04.
- Gold ab 13.04.
- 3096 Tage ab 21.04.
- American Beauty ab 24.04.
- Army of One ab 02.04.
- Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret ab 12.04.
- Heiter Bis Wolkig ab 22.04.
- Grandma's Boy ab 05.04.
- Better Living Through Chemistry ab 29.04.
- Zauber der Liebe (Feast Of Love) ab 24.04.
- Stay ab 21.04.
- The Propaganda Game ab 22.04.
- Blutzbrüdaz ab 03.04.
- All Inclusive (Couples Retreat) ab 04.04.
- The Factory ab 06.04.
- Ask the Dust ab 07.04.
- Wie durch ein Wunder (Charlie St. Cloud) ab 13.04.
- Aus dem Nichts ab 24.04.
- Body of Lies ab 25.04