Die Amazon-Angebote des Tages
Amazon.de präsentiert heute u.a. die folgenden Angebote und Aktionen:
- Thor: Love and Thunder - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 23,03 EUR
- Die Verachtung 60th Anniversary Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 30,34 EUR
- Visitor from the Future Mediabook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 20 EUR
- Memory - Sein letzter Auftrag Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,44 EUR
- Rampage: Big Meets Bigger - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,25 EUR
- Pakt der Wölfe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 37,99 EUR
- Die Spur der Knochen (Blu-ray) 12,95 EUR
- The Moody Blues - To Our Children’s Children’s Children (4CD+Blu-ray) 79,99 EUR (jetzt erhältlich)
- Devin Townsend: Lightwork - Deluxe (Blu-ray/CD) 29,18 EUR
- Fast & Furious 10 Soundtrack [CD] 17,99 EUR (neu vorbestellbar)
- Modern Talking - You'Re My Heart,You'Re My Soul '98 [Vinyl Maxi-Single] 37,47 EUR (neu vorbestellbar)
- Modern Talking - Don't Worry [Vinyl Maxi-Single] 37,47 EUR (neu vorbestellbar)
- Modern Talking - In 100 Years... [Vinyl Maxi-Single] 37,61 EUR (neu vorbestellbar)
- Dolly Parton - Rockstar (CD) 18,99 EUR (neu vorbestellbar)
- Philips Audio Philips Fidelio 2.1 Soundbar 749,99 EUR
- Philips Audio Philips Fidelio FB1/10 7.1.2-Kanal TV Soundbar 999,99 EUR
- Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor SX 559,99 EUR
- Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 119,98 EUR
- Xbox Series S + Redfall 299,99 EUR
- Xbox Series S - Gilded Hunter Bundle + Redfall 299,99 EUR
- Sony PlayStation VR2 599,99 EUR
- Sony PlayStation VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle 649,99 EUR
nur noch bis morgen:
"Star Wars" Ultra HD Blu-rays & Blu-ray Discs mit 20% Rabatt
bis 14.05. nach Aktivierung des Coupons auf der Produktseite:
- Star Wars 1-9 - Die Skywalker Saga [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars 1-9 - Die Skywalker Saga [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Solo: A Star Wars Story [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Solo: A Star Wars Story [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars-Trilogie 1-3 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars-Trilogie 4-6 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars-Trilogie 7-9 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars - Episode I: Die dunkle Bedrohung [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars - Episode I: Die dunkle Bedrohung [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars - Episode II: Angriff der Klonkrieger [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars - Episode II: Angriff der Klonkrieger [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars - Episode III: Die Rache der Sith [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars - Episode III: Die Rache der Sith [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars - Episode IV: Eine neue Hoffnung [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars - Episode IV: Eine neue Hoffnung [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars - Episode V: Das Imperium schlägt zurück [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars - Episode V: Das Imperium schlägt zurück [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars - Episode VI: Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars - Episode VI: Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: Die letzten Jedi [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: Die letzten Jedi [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- BOSE Soundbar 500 mit Alexa 379,95 EUR
- Bose Solo Soundbar Series II TV Speaker 169,95 EUR
- Bose Surround Speakers Schwarz 299,95 EUR
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker 129,00 EUR
- Bose Portable Smart Speaker 299,00 EUR
- Bose Companion 2 Serie III Multimedia Lautsprecher 99,95 EUR
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Cancelling-Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 229,95 EUR
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 249,95 EUR
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 179,00 EUR
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II 249,00 EUR
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Bundle mit Hülle 299,95 EUR
PlayStation 5 im Gratis-Bundle mit Sony BRAVIA XR-Fernsehern
- Sony Bravia XR OLED TV-Reihe bei Amazon.de
- Sony Bravia XR Mini LED TV-Reihe bei Amazon.de
- Sony Bravia XR Full Array LED TV-Reihe bei Amazon.de
Ultra HD Blu-rays & Blu-ray Discs reduziert
- The Sadness Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 27,97 EUR
- Moonfall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- Moonfall Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 26,97 EUR
- The Ice Road Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 15,47 EUR
- Addams Family Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 27,97 EUR
- Battle Royale Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 31,97 EUR
- Massive Talent Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 26,97 EUR
- Wyrmwood: Apocalypse Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 27,97 EUR
- Lady Vengeance Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 31,47 EUR
- Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 25,47 EUR
- The Contractor [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- VFW - Veterans of Foreign Wars [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 15,47 EUR
- Rollerball Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 25,47 EUR
- Prospect Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,07 EUR
- Sing - Die Show deines Lebens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 15,97 EUR
- Everything Everywhere All At Once [Blu-ray] 8,97 EUR
- Bullet Train [Blu-ray] 11,77 EUR
- Massive Talent Blu-ray 8,97 EUR
- Maximum Risk - Uncut [Blu-ray] 7,47 EUR
- Romeo is Bleeding (Steelbook) [Blu-ray] 13,07 EUR
- Midway - Für die Freiheit [Steelbook] [Blu-ray] 8,97 EUR
- Wishmaster [Blu-ray] [Steelbook] 12,47 EUR
- The Hateful 8 - Steelbook [Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- Rob Zombies Halloween Director’s Cut Mediabook (Blu-ray) 22,97 EUR
- Hayao Miyazaki Collection [Blu-ray] 119,97 EUR
- Die Bud Spencer Jumbo Box XXL [Blu-ray] 41,97 EUR
- Pan Tau - Die komplette Serie Blu-ray 28,97 EUR
- Captain Future - Komplettbox [Blu-ray] 36,97 EUR
- Captain Future - Collector's Edition [Blu-ray] 64,97 EUR
- Karl May - Gesamtbox [Blu-ray] 52,97 EUR
- weitere reduzierte Ultra HD Blu-rays, Blu-ray Discs & DVDs bei Amazon (bis 21.05.)
- weitere reduzierte Kinder-Filme auf Blu-ray Disc & DVD bei Amazon (bis 14.05.)
Star Trek
- Star Trek III: Auf der Suche nach Mr. Spock [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,99 EUR
- Star Trek VI: Das unentdeckte Land [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,99 EUR
- Star Trek VII: Treffen der Generationen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 23,99 EUR
- Star Trek VIII: Der erste Kontakt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 21,21 EUR
- Star Trek IX: Der Aufstand [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,79 EUR
- Star Trek X: Nemesis [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,99 EUR
- Star Trek: Der Film - The Director's Edition - The Complete Adventure [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- Dragonball und weitere Goku Week Angebote auf Blu-ray Disc & DVD (bis 14.05.)
Dreamworks-Filme mit Gratis-Tasche
Details und weitere Aktions-Titel sind über den Hinweis "Aktuelle Angebote: Kostenlose Tasche" auf der jeweiligen Produktseite zu finden. Hier eine Auswahl der Filme:
- Shrek - Der tollkühne Held [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 18,47 EUR
- Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 21,99 EUR
- Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht 3 - Die geheime Welt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 21,99 EUR
- Die Croods [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 21,99 EUR
- Die Croods - Alles auf Anfang [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,99 EUR
- Boss Baby - Schluss mit Kindergarten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,99 EUR
- Trolls World Tour [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,99 EUR
Top-Vorbestellungen
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 52,99 EUR
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray] 32,99 EUR
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben - Limited Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 38,99 EUR
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 32,99 EUR
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 26,99 EUR
- Scream 6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Gesprengte Ketten - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Whale - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 31,99 EUR
Auf AREA DVD finden Sie immer aktuelle ausgewählte Amazon-Angebote des Tages - nicht nur am Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday sondern auch an allen anderen Tagen des Jahres.
