Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
13.04.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek VIII: Der erste Kontakt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Extended Edition Trilogie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
