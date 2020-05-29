News

Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

29.05.2020 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Avengers: Endgame [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. Joker [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. Guardians of the Galaxy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. Doctor Strange [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. John Wick: Kapitel 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  6. Ant-Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  7. Thor - The Dark Kingdom [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  8. Midway - Für die Freiheit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  9. Avengers: Infinity War [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. Planet Erde II: Eine Erde - viele Welten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Übersicht sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays. Der große Anteil von Marvel-Produktionen in den aktuellen Top Ten dürfte vor allem im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Marvel & Star Wars "3 für 2"-Aktion stehen.

Anzeige

Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Disney+, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.

|

Weitere News
  ZURÜCK