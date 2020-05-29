News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
29.05.2020 (Karsten Serck)
Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Avengers: Endgame [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guardians of the Galaxy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Doctor Strange [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Thor - The Dark Kingdom [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Midway - Für die Freiheit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avengers: Infinity War [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Planet Erde II: Eine Erde - viele Welten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Basis für die Übersicht sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays. Der große Anteil von Marvel-Produktionen in den aktuellen Top Ten dürfte vor allem im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Marvel & Star Wars "3 für 2"-Aktion stehen.
