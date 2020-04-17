News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
17.04.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)
Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Midway - Für die Freiheit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avengers: Endgame [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Midway - Für die Freiheit - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der König der Löwen (2019) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guardians of the Galaxy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gemini Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avengers: Infinity War [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES - Kapitel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Doctor Strange [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Basis für die Übersicht sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
