Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

17.04.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)

Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Midway - Für die Freiheit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. Joker [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. Avengers: Endgame [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. Midway - Für die Freiheit - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. Der König der Löwen (2019) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  6. Guardians of the Galaxy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  7. Gemini Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  8. Avengers: Infinity War [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  9. ES - Kapitel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. Doctor Strange [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Übersicht sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

