News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
19.06.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)
Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avengers: Endgame [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Interstellar [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gemini Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ready Player One [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Planet Erde II: Eine Erde - viele Welten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Alita: Battle Angel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Darlin' - Limited 2-Disc SteelBook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Basis für die Übersicht sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
aktuelle Amazon-Aktionen:
- Blu-ray Discs & DVDs reduziert (bis 12.07.)
- Anime "3 kaufen, 2 bezahlen" (bis 12.07.)
Alle Amazon-Angebote auf einen Blick
Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Disney+, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.