Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

19.06.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)

Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood -  Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. Joker [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. Avengers: Endgame [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. Interstellar [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. Gemini Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  6. Ready Player One [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  7. Planet Erde II: Eine Erde - viele Welten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  8. Alita: Battle Angel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  9. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. Darlin' - Limited 2-Disc SteelBook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Übersicht sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays

