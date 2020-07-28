News

CES 2021 wird "All-Digital"-Event - keine Messe in Las Vegas

Die Consumer Technology Association (CTA) hat heute mitgeteilt, dass aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie 2021 keine Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas stattfinden wird. Statt der klassischen Messe ist für den Januar eine "All-digital CES 2021" geplant, die die Neuheiten aus der Unterhaltungselktronik komplett online präsentieren soll:

Keynotes and conferences. Now you’ll have a front-row seat for groundbreaking announcements and insights from the world’s tech leaders completely online.

Product showcase. With this digital evolution of the CES show floor, you’ll be able to explore products and services, based on your interests and business, through dynamic product showcases or live demos.

Meetings and networking. You’ll be able to engage with the brands, thought leaders and business connections you care about with live interactions, meetups or roundtable discussions.

Die "All-digital CES 2021" soll wie üblich in der ersten Januar-Woche stattfinden. Für die CES 2022 ist wieder eine Rückkehr nach Las Vegas geplant, wo die besten Elemente einer klassischen Messe mit digitalen Elementen kombiniert werden sollen. Auch die IFA wird im September nicht im gewohnten Format in Berlin stattfinden sondern ist primär als Online-Event geplant.

