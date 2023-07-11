News
CD & Vinyl LP-Deals zum Amazon Prime Day
11.07.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon präsentiert zum "Prime Day" u.a. die folgenden Musik-CD & Vinyl LP-Angebote:
- Alphaville: Eternally Yours (CD) 14,99 EUR
- Alphaville: Eternally Yours (White Edition) [Vinyl LP] 37,99 EUR
- Alphaville: Eternally Yours (Black Vinyl Edition) [Vinyl LP] 31,39 EUR
- Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark (2LP) 26,99 EUR
- Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark (CD+DVD) 13,19 EUR
- Die Fantastischen 4: Für Immer 30 Jahre Live [Vinyl LP] 32,99 EUR
- Die Fantastischen 4: Für Immer 30 Jahre Live (CD) 12,99 EUR
- Die Fantastischen 4: The Liechtenstein Tapes [Vinyl LP] 27,99 EUR
- Die Fantastischen 4: Mtv Unplugged [Vinyl LP] 25,39 EUR
- Die Fantastischen 4: MTV Unplugged II (Jubiläums Edition) [LP] 33,99 EUR
- Die Fantastischen 4: MTV Unplugged II (Jubiläums Edition) (CD) 12,99 EUR
- Hollywood Vampires: Live in Rio (CD + DVD) 16,89 EUR
- Hollywood Vampires: Live in Rio (LP) 27,54 EUR
- Tori Amos - Live At Montreux 1991/1992 (CD+Blu-Ray) 12,49 EUR
- Gary Moore - Live At Bush Hall (2LP+CD) 22,99 EUR
- An Acoustic Evening With Foreigner [Vinyl LP] 19,49 EUR
- Yes - Songs from Tsongas - 35th Anniversary Concert [Vinyl LP] 38,46 EUR
- Alice Cooper - A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris (Live) [2LP+DL] [Vinyl LP] 18,99 EUR
- Deep Purple: Whoosh! (Picture) [Vinyl LP] 36,99 EUR
weitere Amazon Prime Day-Angebote:
- Amazon Prime Video Channels 30 Tage gratis
- Audible 3 Monate gratis (bis 13.07.)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4 Monate gratis (bis 12.07.)
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 Monate gratis (bis 12.07.)
- Alexa Sprachfernbedienung Pro 29,99 EUR (Prime Deal)
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max 34,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick 4K 21,99 EUR
- Fire TV Cube 109,99 EUR
- Alexa Sprachfernbedienung Pro 29,99 EUR
- Fire TV Omni QLED ab 349,99 EUR
- Fire TV 4 ab 279,99 EUR
- Fire TV 2 ab 149,99 EUR
Echo
- Echo Pop 17,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (5. Generation) 21,99 EUR
- Echo Dot mit Uhr (5. Generation) 31,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) 59,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) + Philips Hue Lampe 59,99 EUR
- Echo Studio 179,99 EUR
- Echo Show 5 (2. Generation) 39,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (2. Generation) 69,99 EUR
- Echo Show 10 (3. Generation) 189,99 EUR
- Echo Show 15 (1. Generation) 219,99 EUR
