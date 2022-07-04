News

"Bond 25 - Performed By The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra" auf CD, LP und in Dolby Atmos

04.07.2022 (Karsten Serck)

Decca veröffentlicht im Oktober "Bond 25 - Performed By The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra" auf CD und LP.

Das Album enthält 25 neue Arrangements von James Bond-Titelmelodien aus fast 60 Jahren Filmgeschichte, die vom Royal Philharmonic Orchestra 2019 in den Abbey Road Studios neu eingespielt wurden.

Die Soundtrack-Compilation erscheint am 07.10.2022 auf CD und LP.

Laut Angaben der Abbey Road Studios wurde die Aufnahme von Toningenieur Simon Rhodes auch in Dolby Atmos abgemischt. In welcher Form der Dolby Atmos-Mix veröffentlicht werden soll, ist noch offen.

Bond 25 - Performed By The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Tracklisting

