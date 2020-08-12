News

"Blumhouse of Horrors - 10-Movie Collection" im Oktober auf Blu-ray Disc

12.08.2020 (Karsten Serck)

Universal veröffentlicht am 22.10.2020 die "Blumhouse of Horrors - 10-Movie Collection" auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Boxset enthält die folgenden 10 Blumhouse-Thriller auf Blu-ray Disc:

  • The Purge
  • Ouija
  • The Boy Next Door
  • Unfriended
  • The Visit
  • Split
  • Get Out Happy
  • Death Day
  • Truth or Dare (Wahrheit oder Pflicht)
  • Ma

Am 29.10.2020 erscheint ausserdem mit "Du hättest gehen sollen" ein weiterer Blumhouse-Thriller auf Blu-ray Disc.

