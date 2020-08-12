News
"Blumhouse of Horrors - 10-Movie Collection" im Oktober auf Blu-ray Disc
12.08.2020 (Karsten Serck)
Universal veröffentlicht am 22.10.2020 die "Blumhouse of Horrors - 10-Movie Collection" auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Boxset enthält die folgenden 10 Blumhouse-Thriller auf Blu-ray Disc:
- The Purge
- Ouija
- The Boy Next Door
- Unfriended
- The Visit
- Split
- Get Out Happy
- Death Day
- Truth or Dare (Wahrheit oder Pflicht)
- Ma
Am 29.10.2020 erscheint ausserdem mit "Du hättest gehen sollen" ein weiterer Blumhouse-Thriller auf Blu-ray Disc.
