Bis zu 400 Euro Cashback für LG Projektoren
14.05.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
LG bietet beim Kauf der mit 2.700 ANSI Lumen tageslichttauglichen 4K-Projektoren LG CineBeam Forte HU810PW und CineBeam Forza AU810PW sowie der Business-Geräte LG ProBeam BU50NST und ProBeam BF50NST mit jeweils 5.000 ANSI-Lumen und des Ultrakurzdistanz-Projektors LG CineBeam HU85LS bis zum 30. Juni bis zu 400 Euro Cashback:
- LG CineBeam AU810PW FORZA: 100,- €
- LG CineBeam HU810PW FORTE: 100,- €
- LG ProBeam BF50NST: 200,- €
- LG ProBeam BU50NST: 200,- €
- LG CineBeam HU85LS VIVO: 400,- €
Alle Infos zur Aktion gibt es unter: www.lg.com/de/promotions/beamer
