News

"Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" mit Dolby Vision & HDR10+ auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Warner veröffentlicht "Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" mit Dolby Vision und HDR10+ auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. In den USA wurde die Ultra HD Blu-ray jetzt für den 12.05.2020 angekündigt. Diese soll auch mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein und bietet neben derschiedenen Making of-Featurettes auch einen nicht näher beschriebenen "Birds Eye View Mode".

Ebenso wie in den USA wurde auch hierzulande der digitale Verkaufsstart vorgezogen. Bereits knapp zwei Monate nach dem deutschen Kinostart wird der Film ab dem 09.04.2020 auf digitalen Plattformen wie Apple iTunes und Amazon Prime Video zum Kauf erhältlich sein. Bei iTunes wird "Birds of Prey" auch in 4K inklusive Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos angeboten.

Der "On Demand"-Verleih-Start ist für den 30.04.2020 geplant. Typischerweise ist dieser Termin gleichzeitig der Verkaufsstart für die Blu-ray Disc und 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Warner hat aber bislang noch keinen VÖ-Termin für die Disc-Varianten angekündigt und in den Planungen bis Juni taucht der Film auch nicht auf. Bei Händlern wird weiterhin der 09.07.2020 als Start-Termin genannt.

Anzeige

Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Disney+, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.