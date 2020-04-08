News

"Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" in 4K mit Dolby Atmos und Bonus-Material im Apple iTunes Store

Warner bietet ab heute "Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" auf digitalen Plattformen wie Apple iTunes und Amazon Prime Video zum Kauf erhältlich sein. Der "On Demand"-Verleih-Start ist für den 30.04.2020 geplant. Bei iTunes wird "Birds of Prey" auch in 4K inklusive Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos angeboten. Laut Warner ist bei iTunes auch umfangreiches Bonus-Material dabei:

Aus der Vogelperspektive: Eine einzigartige Ansicht der Welt von BIRDS OF PREY

BIRDS OF PREY: Harleys kongeniale Partnerinnen

Romanesque

Roller Derby Harley

Gothams düstere Seite

Zurechnungsfähigkeit ist sowas von out

Crazy Nerds

Verpatzte Szenen

Die Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray von "Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" wird voraussichtlich im Juli veröffentlicht.

