"Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" im Juli auf Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Warner veröffentlicht "Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" im Juli auf Blu-ray Disc und 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Jetzt hat Warner auch den VÖ-Termin am 09.07.2020 bestätigt.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird laut US-Informationen mit Dolby Vision und HDR10+ ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird auch über einen englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix verfügen und bietet als Bonus-Material neben derschiedenen Making of-Featurettes auch einen "Birds Eye View Mode".

Zu den deutschen Tonformaten liegen noch keine Informationen vor. Bei iTunes ist "Birds of Prey" bereits seit April in 4K inklusive Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos erhältlich.

