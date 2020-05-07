News

"Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" für 9,99 EUR in 4K & Dolby Atmos im Apple iTunes Store

Warner verkauft derzeit Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn für 9,99 EUR im Apple iTunes Store. Die iTunes-Version in 4K unterstützt Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos-Sound in Deutsch und Englisch. Als "iTunes Extras" steht auch umfangreiches Bonus-Material zum Abruf zur Verfügung.

Für 9,98 EUR gibt es den Film auch bei Amazon Prime Video - dort aber nur als HD-Version.

Am 09.07.2020 erscheint "Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" auch auf Blu-ray Disc und 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

