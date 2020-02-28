News

"Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" Blu-ray & 4K-Steelbooks bei Amazon vorbestellbar

Amazon.de bietet jetzt die beiden Steelbooks von "Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" (oder "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey") auf Blu-ray Disc und 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray zur Vorbestellung an. Die Veröffentlichung ist laut Amazon für den 09.07.2020 geplant:

