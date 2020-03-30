News

"Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" bereits im April in 4K mit Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos bei iTunes

Warner zieht den Digital-Start von "Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" vor. Bereits knapp zwei Monate nach dem deutschen Kinostart wird der Film ab dem 09.04.2020 auf digitalen Plattformen wie Apple iTunes und Amazon Prime Video zum Kauf erhältlich sein. Bei iTunes wird "Birds of Prey" auch in 4K inklusive Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos angeboten.

Der "On Demand"-Verleih-Start ist für den 30.04.2020 geplant. Typischerweise ist dieser Termin gleichzeitig der Verkaufsstart für die Blu-ray Disc und 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Warner hat aber bislang noch keinen VÖ-Termin für die Disc-Varianten angekündigt. Bei Händlern wird weiterhin der 09.07.2020 als Start-Termin genannt.

