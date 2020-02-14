News
"Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" als Blu-ray & 4K-Steelbook
14.02.2020 (Karsten Serck)
Warner veröffentlicht "Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" (oder "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey") auch als Steelbook auf Blu-ray Disc und 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Beim SATURN sind jetzt zwei Steelbooks mit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray vorbestellbar, die auch einen Hinweis auf den VÖ-Termin des Suicide Squad Spin Offs geben. Dieser könnte demnach für den 09.07.2020 geplant sein. Von Warner selbst gibt es bislang noch keine offiziellen Informationen.
