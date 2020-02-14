News

"Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" als Blu-ray & 4K-Steelbook

Warner veröffentlicht "Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" (oder "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey") auch als Steelbook auf Blu-ray Disc und 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Beim SATURN sind jetzt zwei Steelbooks mit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray vorbestellbar, die auch einen Hinweis auf den VÖ-Termin des Suicide Squad Spin Offs geben. Dieser könnte demnach für den 09.07.2020 geplant sein. Von Warner selbst gibt es bislang noch keine offiziellen Informationen.

Anzeige

Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.