News
Amazon Prime Exklusive Angebote von JBL
11.10.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon.de gibt es bis zum 12. Oktober u.a. die folgenden Amazon Prime Exklusive Angebote von JBL:
- JBL Bar 3.1 – Kabellose 4K Ultra HD-Soundbar mit Subwoofer 399,99 EUR
- JBL Bar 5.1 Surround Sound Bar mit Subwoofer 369,99 EUR
- JBL Charge 3 Stealth Edition 116,99 EUR
- JBL Boombox 2 359,99 EUR
- JBL Xtreme 2 Musikbox 189,99 EUR
- JBL Tune 125 TWS In-Ear Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 41,99 EUR
- JBL Wave 200 TWS True-Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 38,69 EUR
- JBL Tune 130 NC TWS – Wasserfeste, True-Wireless In-Ear-Kopfhörer 58,49 EUR
- JBL Live Pro+ TWS – Kabellose In-Ear-Kopfhörer 81,79 EUR
Die Angebote gelten für Amazon Prime Mitglieder maximal bis Mittwoch Abend bzw. solange der Vorrat reicht.
