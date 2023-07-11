News

Amazon Prime Day-Angebote nur noch bis heute Abend

12.07.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Amazon.de Angebote Prime Day Black Friday

Amazon.de beendet heute den Prime Day 2023 mit zahlreichen Deals & Schnäppchen für Amazon Prime-Kunden. Noch bis heute Abend sind unter anderem zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs, TVs & Soundbars sowie Amazon Fire TV und Echo-Geräte im Angebot. Im Tagesverlauf haben wir unsere Übersicht auch noch u.a. um Angebote von Nubert und Technics erweitert. Die Amazon Prime Day-Angebote gelten solange der Vorrat reicht.

Ultra HD Blu-rays

Eine automatisierte Anzeige der Preise mit Prime Day-Rabatt ist nicht möglich. Daher werden nur für einzelne Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs die Preise genannt, die Prime-Kunden auf der jeweiligen Produktseite angezeigt bekommen:

Blu-ray Discs

Denon

Nubert

Apple

Fernseher & Soundbars

Musik CDs & Vinyl LPs

PlayStation 5 Games

Technics HiFi & Kopfhörer

Kopfhörer

DAB+ und Internet-Digitalradios + Tuner

Whiskeys, Rum & Spirituosen

Fire TV

Echo

Roku

Microsoft

Philips Hue

weitere Amazon Prime Day-Angebote:

Auf AREA DVD finden Sie immer aktuelle ausgewählte Amazon-Angebote des Tages - nicht nur am Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday sondern jeden Tag neu.


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
  ZURÜCK