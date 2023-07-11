Amazon Prime Day-Angebote nur noch bis heute Abend
Amazon.de beendet heute den Prime Day 2023 mit zahlreichen Deals & Schnäppchen für Amazon Prime-Kunden. Noch bis heute Abend sind unter anderem zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs, TVs & Soundbars sowie Amazon Fire TV und Echo-Geräte im Angebot. Im Tagesverlauf haben wir unsere Übersicht auch noch u.a. um Angebote von Nubert und Technics erweitert. Die Amazon Prime Day-Angebote gelten solange der Vorrat reicht.
Ultra HD Blu-rays
Eine automatisierte Anzeige der Preise mit Prime Day-Rabatt ist nicht möglich. Daher werden nur für einzelne Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs die Preise genannt, die Prime-Kunden auf der jeweiligen Produktseite angezeigt bekommen:
- Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania Steelbook 25,37 EUR
- Star Trek VII - Treffen der Generationen 19,47 EUR
- Star Trek VIII - Der erste Kontakt 18,27 EUR
- Star Trek IX - Der Aufstand 18,77 EUR
- Star Trek X - Nemesis 18,27 EUR
- Plane - Steelbook 25,27 EUR
- Operation Fortune - Steelbook 25,97 EUR
- Top Gun 2-Movie-Collection 30,97 EUR
- Top Gun 2-Movie Steelbook Superfan Collection 98,87 EUR
- Top Gun 16,47 EUR
- The Core 19,87 EUR
- Pulp Fiction 18,97 EUR
- Red Eye 18,97 EUR
- The Lost Boys 19,87 EUR
- Poltergeist 17,87 EUR
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 31,27 EUR
- Game Of Thrones Staffel 1-9 130,97 EUR
- Westworld - Staffel 4 34,27 EUR
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 1+2 - Mediabook 34,97 EUR
- John Wick: Kapitel 2 15,97 EUR
- John Wick: Kapitel 3 17,87 EUR
- Rampage: Big Meets Bigger Steelbook 22,27 EUR
- Die Spur des Falken 16,27 EUR
- Visitor from the Future - Mediabook 26,97 EUR
- Die Tribute von Panem - 4K Ultimate Steelbook 82,80 EUR
- Sylvester Stallone Collection 39,35 EUR
- John Carpenter Collection 50,27 EUR
- Batman & Robin Steelbook 22,97 EUR
- Batman Forever Steelbook 22,97 EUR
- Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase 22,27 EUR
- Der Unbeugsame 17,97 EUR
- Cinderella 21,97 EUR
- Rocky Steelbook 22,27 EUR
- Rocky II Steelbook 22,27 EUR
- Rocky III Steelbook 22,27 EUR
- James Bond - The Daniel Craig 5-Movie-Collection 49,87 EUR
- Mittelerde 6-Film Collection 79,87 EUR
- Zurück in die Zukunft - Trilogie 34,27 EUR
- Star Wars 1 - 9 - Die Skywalker Saga 125,97 EUR
- Der Hobbit: Die Spielfilm Trilogie 37,27 EUR
- Indiana Jones 1-4 56,47 EUR
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Steelbook Talokan) 23,47 EUR
- Fast & Furious - 9-Movie Collection 74,27 EUR
- Jumanji 1-3 25,97 EUR
- Ant-Man and the Wasp - Mondo Steelbook 26,97 EUR
- Captain America: Civil War - Mondo Steelbook 26,97 EUR
- Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Mondo Steelbook 26,97 EUR
- Marvel's The Avengers - Infinity War Mondo Steelbook 26,97 EUR
- Ant-Man - 4K Mondo Edition - Steelbook 25,47 EUR
- Marvel's The Avengers - Age of Ultron Mondo Steelbook 26,97 EUR
- Captain America - The Return of the First Avenger Mondo Steelbook 26,97 EUR
- Thor - The Dark Kingdom Mondo Steelbook 25,97 EUR
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 24,47 EUR
- Black Panther - Mondo Steelbook 26,97 EUR
- Doctor Strange - Mondo Steelbook 26,97 EUR
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 24,97 EUR
- Training Day 19,87 EUR
- Scream (2022) 15,87 EUR
- Scream 19,47 EUR
- Smile - Siehst du es auch? 15,87 EUR
- Blacklight 20,97 EUR
- Der City Hai 25,47 EUR
- King Kong 24,97 EUR
- Halloween Kills 13,87 EUR
- Halloween Ends 15,47 EUR
- Halloween Ends - Steelbook 22,27 EUR
- Doppelmord 19,47 EUR
The Green Mile
- Three Thousand Years of Longing 19,97 EUR
Nur 48 Stunden Halo - Staffel 1 - Steelbook
- Wer die Nachtigall stört 29,47 EUR
- Orphan: First Kill (+ 2 Blu-rays) 21,77 EUR
- Kick-Ass 18,47 EUR
- Ein Ticket für Zwei 18,27 EUR
- Die Nacht der lebenden Toten Steelbook 27,87 EUR
- Highlander Steelbook 23,77 EUR
- NOPE 15,87 EUR
- Star Trek: Der Film - The Director's Edition - The Complete Adventure 25,97 EUR
- Star Trek: Der Film - The Director's Edition 19,87 EUR
- Star Trek II: Der Zorn des Khan - Director's Edition 18,97 EUR
- Star Trek III: Auf der Suche nach Mr. Spock 18,77 EUR
- Star Trek IV: Zurück in die Gegenwart 19,87 EUR
- Star Trek V: Am Rande des Universums 20,27 EUR
- Star Trek VI: Das unentdeckte Land 18,77 EUR
- Star Trek 3-Movie Collection 32,97 EUR
- E.T. - Der Außerirdische 19,87 EUR
- Sonic the Hedgehog - 2-Movie Collection - Steelbook
- Star Trek (2009) - Limited Titans of Cult Steelbook
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Bullet Train SteelBook
- Der City Hai Steelbook
- Massive Talent
- Crawl
- Eine verhängnisvolle Affäre
- The Untouchables - Die Unbestechlichen
- Blues Brothers
- Elvis
- Heat
- Jurassic World: Ein neues Zeitalter
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Mediabook
- Doom - Der Film - Unrated Extended Edition
- The Lost City - Das Geheimnis der verlorenen Stadt
- Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow
- Mission: Impossible 6 - Fallout
- Phantastische Tierwesen 3-Film Collection
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse
- Flucht aus L.A.
- The Northman
- A Hard Days Night
- Morbius
- Morbius Steelbook
- Matrix Resurrections
- Ambulance
- The Batman
- Fluch der Karibik
- Pirates of the Caribbean - Fluch der Karibik 2
- Pirates of the Caribbean 3 - Am Ende der Welt
- Pirates of the Caribbean 4 - Fremde Gezeiten
- Pirates of the Caribbean 5 - Salazars Rache
- Moonfall
- Moonfall Steelbook
- Gunpowder Milkshake
- Tod auf dem Nil
- Die Klapperschlange
- Basic Instinct
- Die Zehn Gebote
- Die Verurteilten
- Dirty Dancing - Mediabook
- Ghostbusters: Legacy
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The King's Man - The Beginning
- The Outsiders - Special Edition
- Emmanuelle (+ 4 Blu-rays)
- Citizen Kane
- Die Vögel
- Das Fenster zum Hof
- Vertigo
- Terminator 2 30th Anniversary Steelbook
- The Ice Road Steelbook 10,97 EUR
- Last Night in Soho
- The Last Duel
- 300
- Mad Max
- Mad Max - Der Vollstrecker
- Mad Max - Jenseits der Donnerkuppel
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Falsches Spiel mit Roger Rabbit
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Nobody
- Cash Truck
- Godzilla
- Dune - Der Wüstenplanet- Mediabook - Cover B
- Zombie - Dawn of the Dead - Steelbook
- Free Guy Edition
- John Carpenter's THE THING
- Donnie Darko Steelbook
- Black Widow
- A Quiet Place 2
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- Blade
- Greenland
- Apocalypse Now - The Final Cut
- Tenet
- Der weiße Hai
- Full Metal Jacket
- Beetlejuice
- Universal Soldier
- Spartacus
- Total Recall Steelbook
- Akira - Limited Edition
- Psycho
- Joker
- Midway - Für die Freiheit
- 1917
- Olympus/London/Angel has fallen Triple Film Collection
- The Gentlemen
- Leon - Der Profi
- Black Panther
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Endgame
- Doctor Strange
- Alita - Battle Angel (+ Blu-ray 3D)
- Watchmen - Die Wächter - The Ultimate Cut
- Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw
- Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Steelbook
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Rambo Trilogy / Uncut
- Gemini Man
- Scarface (1983) - Gold Edition
- Gladiator
- Braveheart
- Ready Player One
- Harry Potter Complete Collection
- 2001: Odyssee im Weltraum
- Alien 40th
- Alien: Covenant
- Prometheus - Dunkle Zeichen
- Der Soldat James Ryan
- Spider-Man Homecoming
- Stirb Langsam 1
- Predator 1
- Predator 2
- Interstellar
- Inception
- Blade Runner - Final Cut
- Apollo 13
- Das fünfte Element
- Valerian - Die Stadt der tausend Planeten
- The Dark Knight Trilogy
- Sicario
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Oblivion
- Lucy
- Deadpool
- The Revenant - Der Rückkehrer
- Der Marsianer - Rettet Mark Watney
Blu-ray Discs
- Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania 15,27 EUR
- Ein Mann Namens Otto 12,97 EUR
- The Warriors 9,77 EUR
- Rheingold 10,97 EUR
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody 10,97 EUR
- Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch 11,87 EUR
- Peacemaker - Staffel 1 25,47 EUR
- STAR TREK Picard - Staffel 2 Blu-ray 26,77 EUR
- STAR TREK: Discovery - Staffel 4 25,47 EUR
- Das Boot - Staffel 3 18,97 EUR
- Fear The Walking Dead - Staffel 7 21,97 EUR
- Freitag, der 13. - 8-Movie-Collection 39,87 EUR
- Dexter: Die komplette Serie (Staffel 1-8 + New Blood)
- Stargate - Mediabook E
- Ticket ins Paradies
- Der Gesang der Flusskrebse
- Black Adam - Blu-ray - Steelbook
Denon
- Denon AVR-X1700H 7.2-Kanal AV-Receiver 456 EUR
- Denon AVR-S970H 7.2-Kanal AV-Receiver 709,99 EUR
- Denon DP-300 F Vollautomatischer Plattenspieler Silber 199,99 EUR
- Denon DP-300 F Vollautomatischer Plattenspieler Schwarz 211 EUR
- Denon DHT-S216 2.1 TV Soundbar 129 EUR
- Denon Home Sound Bar 550 Heimkino Soundbar 388,99 EUR
- Denon AH-D7200 Premium Over Ear Kopfhörer 489,99 EUR
Nubert
- Nubert nuBoxx AS-225 max Soundbar 419 EUR
- Nubert nuBoxx AS-425 max Soundbar 598 EUR
- Nubert nuPro AS-3500 Soundbar 895 EUR
- Nubert nuGo! ONE Bluetooth-Lautsprecher mit DAB+ 245 EUR
- Nubert nuPro SP-500 Standlautsprecher-Paar 1265 EUR
- Nubert nuBoxx A-125 pro Aktivlautsprecherpaar 372 EUR
- Nubert nuPro SP-200 Lautsprecherpaar 745 EUR
- Nubert nuBoxx BF-10 Wandlautsprecher 168 EUR
Apple
- Apple AirPods Pro (2. Generation) mit MagSafe Ladecase (2022) 239 EUR
- Apple AirPods mit kabelgebundenem Ladecase 109 EUR
- Apple AirPods (3. Generation) mit Lightning Ladecase 159 EUR
- Apple AirPods (3. Generation) mit MagSafe Ladecase (2022) 169 EUR
- Apple 2021 iPad (10,2", Wi-Fi, 64 GB) - Space Grau (9. Generation) 339 EUR
- Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 45mm) Smartwatch 442,60 EUR
- Apple 2020 Mac Mini M1 (8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD) 649 EUR
- 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16" 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD) 2069 EUR
- 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16" 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD) 2119 EUr
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB) - Silber 1069,90 EUR
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB) - Space Schwarz 1449 EUR
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB) - Silber 1386,34 EUR
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB) - Space Schwarz 1158,05 EUR
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB) - Silber 1604,55 EUR
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB) - Silber 1210,73 EUR
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB) - Space Schwarz 1160,14 EUR
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB) - Silber 1307,18 EUR
Fernseher & Soundbars
- Samsung OLED 4K S90C 77 Zoll Fernseher 3784,18 EUR
- Samsung OLED 4K S90C 55 Zoll Fernseher 1598 EUR
- Samsung Neo QLED 65 Zoll QN91B Fernseher 1299 EUR
- Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95B 85 Zoll Fernseher 2699 EUR
- Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95B 75 Zoll Fernseher 1799 EUR
- Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN91B 55 Zoll Fernseher 899 EUR
- Samsung Crystal UHD CU7179 55 Zoll Fernseher 469 EUR
- Samsung QLED 4K Q60B 50 Zoll Fernseher 479 EUR
- LG OLED55C37LA TV 139 cm (55 Zoll) + Xbox Series S Bundle 1892,58 EUR
- LG OLED77G39LA TV 195 cm (77 Zoll) + Xbox Series S Bundle 4599 EUR
- LG OLED48C27LA TV 121 cm (48 Zoll) OLED evo Fernseher 888 EUR
- LG OLED55G29LA TV 139 cm (55 Zoll) OLED evo Fernseher 1199 EUR
- LG OLED65CS9LA TV 164 cm (65 Zoll) OLED Fernseher 1359 EUR
- LG 55QNED869QA TV 139 cm (55 Zoll) QNED MiniLED Fernseher 799 EUR
- LG 55NANO819QA TV 139 cm (55 Zoll) NanoCell Fernseher 510 EUR
- LG Beamer HF65LS Adagio CineBeam Full HD LED Projektor 569 EUR
- LG CineBeam HU710PW Beamer 1756,55 EUR
- LG PF510Q Beamer 379 EUR
- Panasonic TX-65LXW724 65 Zoll TV 759 EUR
- Panasonic TX-43LXW834 43 Zoll TV 399 EUR
- Panasonic TX-50JXW604 126 cm LED Fernseher 364,99 EUR
- PHILIPS 55OLED807 139 cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 1167,55 EUR
- PHILIPS 70PUS7607/12 177 cm (70 Zoll) Fernseher 789 EUR
- PHILIPS 43PUS8007/12 108 cm (43 Zoll) Fernseher 359 EUR
- PHILIPS 65PUS8507/12 65 Zoll LED Android TV 879,99 EUR
- PHILIPS 50PUS8807/12 126 cm (50 Zoll) Fernseher 599 EUR
- Sony BRAVIA KD-75X81K/P (75 Zoll), LCD TV 989 EUR
- Sony BRAVIA KD-55X85K/P (55 Zoll), 4K Ultra HD TV 699 EUR
- Sony XR-65A90J/P BRAVIA 164cm (65 Zoll) 1929 EUR
- Sony KD-50X72K/P BRAVIA X72K 50 Zoll Fernseher 459 EUR
- Sony XR-65A80K/P BRAVIA XR 65 Zoll Fernseher 1689 EUR
- Sony XR-55A80J BRAVIA 139cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 929 EUR
- Sony XR-65X90K/P BRAVIA XR 65 Zoll Fernseher 1099 EUR
- Sony BRAVIA | KD-50X75WL 50 Zoll TV 649 EUR
- Panasonic SC-HTB400EGK 2.1 Soundbar 179 EUR
- Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2-Kanal Dolby Atmos Soundbar 699 EUR
- Bose Surround Speakers 269,90 EUR
- BOSE Lautsprecher Bass Module 500 379,90 EUR
- Bose Solo Soundbar Series II—TV Speaker 151,90 EUR
- Sony HT-S40R - 5.1.-Kanal-Soundbar 289 EUR
- Sony HT-X8500 2.1 Kanal Dolby Atmos Soundbar 209 EUR
- Sony HT-A3000 3.1-Kanal Dolby Atmos Soundbar 599 EUR
- Panasonic SC-HTB510EGK 2.1 Soundbar 209 EUR
Musik CDs & Vinyl LPs
- Alphaville: Eternally Yours (CD) 14,99 EUR
- Alphaville: Eternally Yours (White Edition) [Vinyl LP] 37,99 EUR
- Alphaville: Eternally Yours (Black Vinyl Edition) [Vinyl LP] 31,39 EUR
- Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark (2LP) 26,99 EUR
- Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark (CD+DVD) 13,19 EUR
- Die Fantastischen 4: Für Immer 30 Jahre Live [Vinyl LP] 32,99 EUR
- Die Fantastischen 4: Für Immer 30 Jahre Live (CD) 12,99 EUR
- Die Fantastischen 4: The Liechtenstein Tapes [Vinyl LP] 27,99 EUR
- Die Fantastischen 4: Mtv Unplugged [Vinyl LP] 25,39 EUR
- Die Fantastischen 4: MTV Unplugged II (Jubiläums Edition) [LP] 33,99 EUR
- Die Fantastischen 4: MTV Unplugged II (Jubiläums Edition) (CD) 12,99 EUR
- Hollywood Vampires: Live in Rio (CD + DVD) 16,89 EUR
- Hollywood Vampires: Live in Rio (LP) 27,54 EUR
- Tori Amos - Live At Montreux 1991/1992 (CD+Blu-Ray) 12,49 EUR
- Gary Moore - Live At Bush Hall (2LP+CD) 22,99 EUR
- An Acoustic Evening With Foreigner [Vinyl LP] 19,49 EUR
- Yes - Songs from Tsongas - 35th Anniversary Concert [Vinyl LP] 38,46 EUR
- Alice Cooper - A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris (Live) [2LP+DL] [Vinyl LP] 18,99 EUR
- Deep Purple: Whoosh! (Picture) [Vinyl LP] 36,99 EUR
PlayStation 5 Games
- Sony PlayStation 5 Bundle mit 2. Controller 519,99 EUR
- Valkyrie Elysium (PlayStation 5) 29,99 EUR
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - PS5 22,99 EUR
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe - USK & PEGI [Playstation 5] 63,30 EUR
- Wanted: Dead Collectors Edition 26,50 EUR
- Tales of the Neon Sea Collector's Edition (PEGI Import) 52,99 EUR
- Tales of the Neon Sea (PEGI Import) 28,99 EUR
- Atomic Heart (PlayStation 5) 47,48 EUR
- Let's Sing 2023 German Version [+ 2 Mics] (PlayStation 5) 35,98 EUR
- Like a Dragon: ISHIN! (PlayStation 5) 33,23 EUR
- Ziggurat II (PS5) 17,99 EUR
- DARQ Ultimate Edition (PlayStation 5) 16,99 EUR
- Persona 5 Royal Steelbook Edition (PlayStation 5) 33,24 EUR
- PGA Tour 2K23 - USK & PEGI [Playstation 5] 24,99 EUR
- Dead Island 2 PULP Edition (PlayStation 5) [AT-PEGI] 52,49 EUR
- The DioField Cronicle (PlayStation 5) 24,98 EUR
- FIFA 23 SAM KERR EDITION PS5 19,99 EUR
- Riders Republic - Ultimate Edition - [PlayStation 5] 22,99 EUR
- Biomutant 15,37 EUR
- Star Ocean The Divine Force (PlayStation 5) 29,99 EUR
- Syberia: The World Before - 20 Years Edition 23,47 EUR
- Bau-Simulator - [Playstation 5] 29,59 EUR
- Temtem - PS5 30,50 EUR
- Soulstice: Deluxe Edition 37,99 EUR
- RELAYER - PS5 32,99 EUR
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PlayStation 5) 38,01 EUR
- Aeterna Noctis [PlayStation 5] 20,99 EUR
- Record of Lodoss War Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (PS5) 20,99 EUR
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Deluxe Edition) - [Playstation 5] 27,97 EUR
- Saints Row Notorious Edition (PlayStation 5) 33,24 EUR
- Oddworld: Soulstorm (Day One Oddition) - [Playstation 5] 31,51 EUR
- JUST FOR GAMES Sniper Ghost Warrior.2 P5 VF 19,99 EUR
Technics HiFi & Kopfhörer
- Technics SL-100C Plattenspieler mit AT-VM95C Tonabnehmer 849,99 EUR
- Technics Netzwerk-Receiver SA-C100 (Bluetooth, CD, Radio) 749,99 EUR
- Technics SC-C65 Kompaktanlage (Bluetooth, CD, DAB+ Internet) 699,99 EUR
- Technics SC-C30 WLAN Lautsprecher 389,99 EUR
- Technics SC-C50 Premium WLAN Lautsprecher 619,99 EUR
- Technics EAH-AZ70WE True Wireless Premium Kopfhörer 179 EUR
- Technics EAH-AZ40E-S True Wireless Kopfhörer 89 EUR
- Technics EAH-AZ60E-S True Wireless Kopfhörer 149 EUR
Kopfhörer
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Kopfhörer 209 EUR
- Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless NC-Kopfhörer 159 EUR
- Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Kopfhörer 79 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds 85 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Kabellose Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 49 EUR
- LG TONE Free DT90Q In-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 149 EUR
- Panasonic RZ-B100WDE-K True Wireless In-Ear Kopfhörer 39,99 EUR
- PanasonicRZ-B210-W True Wireless In-Ear Kopfhörer 44,99 EUR
- Bose QuietComfort 45 kabellose Noise-Cancelling-Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 179,95 EUR
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II 199,99 EUR
- JBL Tune 230 NC TWS — Kabellose In-Ear-Kopfhörer 59,85 EUR
- PHILIPS Fidelio X2HR Over-Ear High Resolution kabelgebundene Kopfhörer 79,99 EUR
- Sennheiser HD 450SE-Kopfhörer 79,99 EUR
- Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Kopfhörer 99,99 EUR
DAB+ und Internet-Digitalradios + Tuner
- Nubert nuGo! ONE Bluetooth-Lautsprecher mit DAB+ 245 EUR
- Panasonic SC-DM504EG-W Micro HiFi 179,99 EUR
- Panasonic SC-HC304EG-K Stereo mit DAB+ 139,99 EUR
- Philips R8805/10 DAB+ Internetradio mit Spotify Connect & Bluetooth 99,99 EUR
- TechniSat DIGITRADIO 307 BT – DAB+ Radio mit BestTune 67,99 EUR
- TechniSat DIGITRADIO 371 CD BT - Stereo Digitalradio (DAB+ CD) 94,99 EUR
- TechniSat DIGITRADIO 371 CD IR - Stereo Internetradio (DAB+ CD) 138,99 EUR
- TechniSat VIOLA BT 1 Bluetooth-Lautsprecher mit DAB+ 39,99 EUR
- TechniSat DIGITRADIO 143 (V3) – HiFi DAB+ Tuner Internetradio 139,99 EUR
- TechniSat DIGITRADIO 10 - DAB+ Digitalradio HiFi Adapter 39,99 EUR
- Grundig GBT Band Black - Bluetooth Lautsprecher mit DAB+ 49,99 EUR
Whiskeys, Rum & Spirituosen
- Lagavulin 16 Jahre | Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 69,99 EUR
- Dalwhinnie 15 Jahre Single Malt Scotch Whisky 29,99 EUR
- Jameson Blended Irish Whiskey 15,99 EUR
- Bunnahabhain 12 Jahre Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 37,39 EUR
- Highland Park 12 Jahre | Viking Honour | Single Malt Scotch Whisky 29,79 EUR
- Stauning Rye Whisky - Dänischer Whisky 49,99 EUR
- Lagavulin Distillers Edition 2022 | Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 99,99 EUR
- Lustau Brandy Solera Gran Reserva Finest Selection 32,69 EUR
- Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Distilled Premium London Dry Gin 22,79 EUR
- Talisker Port Ruighe | Single Malt Scotch Whisky 35,99 EUR
- Pampero Aniversario Premium-Rum Blend 18,99 EUR
- Dos Maderas 5+5 Rum 27,99 EUR
- Ron Zacapa Centenario Solera 23 Rum 39,99 EUR
- Tanqueray No. 10 Gin 19,99 EUR
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max 34,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick 4K 21,99 EUR
- Fire TV Cube 109,99 EUR
- Alexa Sprachfernbedienung Pro 29,99 EUR
- Fire TV Omni QLED ab 349,99 EUR
- Fire TV 4 ab 279,99 EUR
- Fire TV 2 ab 149,99 EUR
Echo
- Echo Pop 17,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (5. Generation) 21,99 EUR
- Echo Dot mit Uhr (5. Generation) 31,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) 59,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) + Philips Hue Lampe 59,99 EUR
- Echo Studio 179,99 EUR
- Echo Show 5 (2. Generation) 39,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (2. Generation) 69,99 EUR
- Echo Show 10 (3. Generation) 189,99 EUR
- Echo Show 15 (1. Generation) 219,99 EUR
Roku
- ROKU Streaming Stick 4K-Streaming Media Player 25 EUR
- ROKU Express 4K-Streaming Media Player 18,99 EUR
Microsoft
- Microsoft 365 Family 6 Nutzer Jahresabonnement 48,99 EUR
- Microsoft 365 Family 6 Nutzer 27 Monate Abonnement 99,99 EUR
- Microsoft 365 Single 1 Nutzer 1 Jahresabonnement 42,99 EUR
- Microsoft Office 2021 Home und Student Dauerlizenz Box 85,99 EUR
- Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student Dauerlizenz Email 85,99 EUR
Philips Hue
- Philips Hue White & Col. Amb. Lightstrip Plus 2m Basis + 1m Erweiterung 77,99 EUR
- Philips Hue White & Col. Amb. Lightstrip Plus 2m Basis + 2m Erweiterung 97,99 EUR
- Philips Hue White & Col. Amb. Lightstrip Plus 2m Basis + 3m Erweiterung 118,99 EUR
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance GU10 3er Starter Set 124,99 EUR
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance E27 Viererpack 129,99 EUR
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance GU10 Dreierpack 112,99 EUR
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance E27 2er Starter Set mit Smart Button + Hue Bridge 123,99 EUR
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Play Lightbar 2-er Pack mit Hue Bridge 136,79 EUR
- Philips Hue White & Col. Amb. LED Tischleuchte Go + White and Color Ambiance Play Lightbar 2-er Pack 149,99 EUR
weitere Amazon Prime Day-Angebote:
- Amazon Prime Video Channels 30 Tage gratis
- Audible 3 Monate gratis (bis 13.07.)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4 Monate gratis (bis 12.07.)
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 Monate gratis (bis 12.07.)
- Alexa Sprachfernbedienung Pro 29,99 EUR (Prime Deal)
Auf AREA DVD finden Sie immer aktuelle ausgewählte Amazon-Angebote des Tages - nicht nur am Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday sondern jeden Tag neu.
