News
Amazon Prime Day 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Schnäppchen
11.07.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon präsentiert zum "Prime Day" u.a. die folgenden Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Angebote Eine automatisierte Anzeige der Preise mit Prime Day-Rabatt ist nicht möglich. Daher werden nur für einzelne Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs die Preise genannt, die Prime-Kunden auf der jeweiligen Produktseite angezeigt bekommen:
Ultra HD Blu-rays
- Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania Steelbook 25,37 EUR
- Star Trek VII - Treffen der Generationen 19,47 EUR
- Star Trek VIII - Der erste Kontakt 18,27 EUR
- Star Trek IX - Der Aufstand 18,77 EUR
- Star Trek X - Nemesis 18,27 EUR
- Plane - Steelbook 25,27 EUR
- Operation Fortune - Steelbook 25,97 EUR
- Die Spur des Falken 16,27 EUR
- Batman & Robin Steelbook 22,97 EUR
- Batman Forever Steelbook 22,97 EUR
- Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase 22,27 EUR
- Visitor from the Future - Mediabook 26,97 EUR
- Die Tribute von Panem - 4K Ultimate Steelbook 82,80 EUR
- Sylvester Stallone Collection 39,35 EUR
- John Carpenter Collection 50,27 EUR
- Top Gun 2-Movie-Collection 30,97 EUR
- Top Gun 2-Movie Steelbook Superfan Collection 98,87 EUR
- Top Gun 16,47 EUR
- The Core 19,87 EUR
- Red Eye 18,97 EUR
- The Lost Boys 19,87 EUR
- Poltergeist 17,87 EUR
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 1+2 - Mediabook 34,97 EUR
- Rampage: Big Meets Bigger Steelbook 22,27 EUR
- Der Unbeugsame 17,97 EUR
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 31,27 EUR
- Game Of Thrones Staffel 1-9 130,97 EUR
- Cinderella 21,97 EUR
- Rocky Steelbook 22,27 EUR
- Rocky II Steelbook 22,27 EUR
- Rocky III Steelbook 22,27 EUR
- Pulp Fiction 18,97 EUR
- James Bond - The Daniel Craig 5-Movie-Collection 49,87 EUR
- Mittelerde 6-Film Collection 79,87 EUR
- Zurück in die Zukunft - Trilogie 34,27 EUR
- Star Wars 1 - 9 - Die Skywalker Saga 125,97 EUR
- Der Hobbit: Die Spielfilm Trilogie 37,27 EUR
- Indiana Jones 1-4 56,47 EUR
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Steelbook Talokan) 23,47 EUR
- Fast & Furious - 9-Movie Collection 74,27 EUR
- Jumanji 1-3 - 3-Disc-Set 25,97 EUR
- Ant-Man and the Wasp - Mondo Steelbook
- Captain America: Civil War - Mondo Steelbook
- Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Mondo Steelbook
- Marvel's The Avengers - Infinity War Mondo Steelbook
- Ant-Man - 4K Mondo Edition - Steelbook
- Marvel's The Avengers - Age of Ultron Mondo Steelbook
- Captain America - The Return of the First Avenger Mondo Steelbook
- Marvel's The Avengers - Endgame Mondo Steelbook
- Thor - The Dark Kingdom Mondo Steelbook
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Black Panther - Mondo Steelbook
- Doctor Strange - Mondo Steelbook
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Thor - Love and Thunder - Steelbook
- Training Day
- Scream (2022)
- Scream
- Smile - Siehst du es auch?
- Blacklight
- Der City Hai
- King Kong
- Halloween Kills
- Halloween Ends
- Halloween Ends - Steelbook
- Der aus dem Regen kam Mediabook
- Doppelmord
- The Green Mile
- Three Thousand Years of Longing
- Nur 48 Stunden
- Halo - Staffel 1 - Steelbook
- Westworld - Staffel 4
- Wer die Nachtigall stört
- Orphan: First Kill (+ 2 Blu-rays)
- Kick-Ass
- Ein Ticket für Zwei
- Die Nacht der lebenden Toten Steelbook
- Highlander Steelbook
- NOPE
- Star Trek: Der Film - The Director's Edition - The Complete Adventure 25,97 EUR
- Star Trek: Der Film - The Director's Edition 19,87 EUR
- Star Trek II: Der Zorn des Khan - Director's Edition 18,97 EUR
- Star Trek III: Auf der Suche nach Mr. Spock 18,77 EUR
- Star Trek IV: Zurück in die Gegenwart 19,87 EUR
- Star Trek V: Am Rande des Universums 20,27 EUR
- Star Trek VI: Das unentdeckte Land 18,77 EUR
- Star Trek 3-Movie Collection 32,97 EUR
- E.T. - Der Außerirdische
- Sonic the Hedgehog - 2-Movie Collection - Steelbook
- Star Trek (2009) - Limited Titans of Cult Steelbook
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Bullet Train SteelBook
- Der City Hai Steelbook
- Massive Talent
- Crawl
- Eine verhängnisvolle Affäre
- The Untouchables - Die Unbestechlichen
- Blues Brothers
- Elvis
- Heat
- Jurassic World: Ein neues Zeitalter
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Mediabook
- Doom - Der Film - Unrated Extended Edition
- The Lost City - Das Geheimnis der verlorenen Stadt
- Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow
- Mission: Impossible 6 - Fallout
- Phantastische Tierwesen 3-Film Collection
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse
- Flucht aus L.A.
- The Northman
- A Hard Days Night
- Morbius
- Morbius Steelbook
- Matrix Resurrections
- Ambulance
- The Batman
- Fluch der Karibik
- Pirates of the Caribbean - Fluch der Karibik 2
- Pirates of the Caribbean 3 - Am Ende der Welt
- Pirates of the Caribbean 4 - Fremde Gezeiten
- Pirates of the Caribbean 5 - Salazars Rache
- Moonfall
- Moonfall Steelbook
- Gunpowder Milkshake
- Tod auf dem Nil
- Die Klapperschlange
- Basic Instinct
- Die Zehn Gebote
- Die Verurteilten
- Dirty Dancing - Mediabook
- Ghostbusters: Legacy
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The King's Man - The Beginning
- The Outsiders - Special Edition
- Emmanuelle (+ 4 Blu-rays)
- Citizen Kane
- Die Vögel
- Das Fenster zum Hof
- Vertigo
- Terminator 2 30th Anniversary Steelbook
- The Ice Road Steelbook 10,97 EUR
- Last Night in Soho
- The Last Duel
- 300
- Mad Max
- Mad Max - Der Vollstrecker
- Mad Max - Jenseits der Donnerkuppel
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Falsches Spiel mit Roger Rabbit
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Nobody
- Cash Truck
- Godzilla
- Dune - Der Wüstenplanet- Mediabook - Cover B
- Zombie - Dawn of the Dead - Steelbook
- Free Guy Edition
- John Carpenter's THE THING
- Donnie Darko Steelbook
- Black Widow
- A Quiet Place 2
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- Blade
- Greenland
- Apocalypse Now - The Final Cut
- Tenet
- Der weiße Hai
- Full Metal Jacket
- Beetlejuice
- Universal Soldier
- Spartacus
- Total Recall Steelbook
- Akira - Limited Edition
- Psycho
- Joker
- Midway - Für die Freiheit
- 1917
- Olympus/London/Angel has fallen Triple Film Collection
- The Gentlemen
- Leon - Der Profi
- John Wick
- John Wick: Kapitel 2
- Black Panther
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Endgame
- Doctor Strange
- Alita - Battle Angel (+ Blu-ray 3D)
- Watchmen - Die Wächter - The Ultimate Cut
- Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw
- Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Steelbook
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Rambo Trilogy / Uncut
- Gemini Man
- Scarface (1983) - Gold Edition
- Gladiator
- Braveheart
- Ready Player One
- Harry Potter Complete Collection
- 2001: Odyssee im Weltraum
- Alien 40th
- Alien: Covenant
- Prometheus - Dunkle Zeichen
- Der Soldat James Ryan
- Spider-Man Homecoming
- Stirb Langsam 1
- Predator 1
- Predator 2
- Interstellar
- Inception
- Blade Runner - Final Cut
- Apollo 13
- Das fünfte Element
- Valerian - Die Stadt der tausend Planeten
- The Dark Knight Trilogy
- Sicario
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Oblivion
- Lucy
- Deadpool
- The Revenant - Der Rückkehrer
- Der Marsianer - Rettet Mark Watney
Blu-ray Discs
- Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania 15,27 EUR
- Ein Mann Namens Otto 12,97 EUR
- The Warriors 9,77 EUR
- Rheingold 10,97 EUR
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody 10,97 EUR
- Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch 11,87 EUR
- Peacemaker - Staffel 1 25,47 EUR
- STAR TREK Picard - Staffel 2 Blu-ray 26,77 EUR
- STAR TREK: Discovery - Staffel 4 25,47 EUR
- Das Boot - Staffel 3 18,97 EUR
- Fear The Walking Dead - Staffel 7
- Freitag, der 13. - 8-Movie-Collection
- Dexter: Die komplette Serie (Staffel 1-8 + New Blood)
- Stargate - Mediabook E
- Ticket ins Paradies
- Der Gesang der Flusskrebse
- Black Adam - Blu-ray - Steelbook
weitere Amazon Prime Day-Angebote:
- Amazon Prime Video Channels 30 Tage gratis
- Audible 3 Monate gratis (bis 13.07.)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4 Monate gratis (bis 12.07.)
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 Monate gratis (bis 12.07.)
- Alexa Sprachfernbedienung Pro 29,99 EUR (Prime Deal)
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max 34,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick 4K 21,99 EUR
- Fire TV Cube 109,99 EUR
- Alexa Sprachfernbedienung Pro 29,99 EUR
- Fire TV Omni QLED ab 349,99 EUR
- Fire TV 4 ab 279,99 EUR
- Fire TV 2 ab 149,99 EUR
Echo
- Echo Pop 17,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (5. Generation) 21,99 EUR
- Echo Dot mit Uhr (5. Generation) 31,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) 59,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) + Philips Hue Lampe 59,99 EUR
- Echo Studio 179,99 EUR
- Echo Show 5 (2. Generation) 39,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (2. Generation) 69,99 EUR
- Echo Show 10 (3. Generation) 189,99 EUR
- Echo Show 15 (1. Generation) 219,99 EUR
Auf AREA DVD finden Sie immer aktuelle ausgewählte Amazon-Angebote des Tages - nicht nur am Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday sondern jeden Tag neu.
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.