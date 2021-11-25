Amazon Black Friday Live - Die besten Angebote des Tages
Amazon.de hat offiziell den "Black Friday" eröffnet und präsentiert bis Freitagabend die Highlights der Thanksgiving Schnäppchen-Aktion in diesem Jahr für 48 Stunden. Wir haben in der Frühe bereits die folgenden Angebote bei Amazon entdeckt und werden die Seite aktualisieren sobald neue interessante Deals online sind. Im unteren Bereich der Seite finden Sie noch weitere Angebote, die schon in den ersten Tagen der "Black Friday Woche" veröffentlicht wurden. Es lohnt sich darauf auch ein zweiter Blick, da einzelne Preise in der Zwischenzeit nochmals reduziert wurden.
Filme & Serien
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 22,99 EUR
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy - Ultimate Collector's Edition [Blu-ray] 69,19 EUR
- The Forever Purge [Blu-ray] 14,99 EUR
- Space Jam: A New Legacy [Blu-ray] 13,37 EUR
- L.I.S.A. - Der helle Wahnsinn [Blu-ray] 8,97 EUR
- STAR WARS - The Child (The Mandalorian) Elektronische Edition 36,99 EUR
TV & Heimkino
- Philips 55OLED856 55 Zoll 4K OLED TV 1.499 EUR
- Sony KE-55A8/P 55 Zoll 4K OLED Fernseher 1.119 EUR
- Sony KD-65X85J/P 65 Zoll 4K Fernseher 899 EUR
- TCL 65C721 65 Zoll QLED Fernseher 799 EUR
- Hisense 100L5F-B12 100 Zoll Laser-Projektor 3.599 EUR
- Viewsonic PX701-4K UHD DLP Beamer 769 EUR
- Viewsonic X10-4K UHD Heimkino LED Beamer 1.145 EUR
- Viewsonic X100-4K UHD Heimkino LED Beamer 1.679 EUR
- Acer H6800a 4K DLP Beamer 1.098 EUR
- LG Beamer HU70LS CineBeam LED UHD 4K Projektor 1.199 EUR
- LG Beamer HF65LS Adagio CineBeam LED Full HD Projektor mit webOS 679 EUR
- LG Beamer HF60LS Largo CineBeam LED Full HD Projektor mit webOS) 599 EUR
Apple
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 42 mm 199 EUR
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38 mm 189 EUR
Kopfhörer
- JBL Reflect Mini NC – True-Wireless In-Ear-Sport-Kopfhörer 99,90 EUR
- JBL Tune 225 TWS Lifestyle Bluetooth Kopfhörer 49 EUR
- JBL CLUB 950NC – ANC Bluetooth Over-Ear-Kopfhörer125,99 EUR
- JBL LIVE 300TWS In-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 55,99 EUR
- JBL Live Free NC+ TWS – ANC In-Ear-Kopfhörer 50,99 EUR
- JBL Tune 125 TWS In-Ear Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 40,99 EUR
Computer & Zubehör
- LG gram 17 Zoll Ultralight Notebook Windows 11 1.399 EUR
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, 15 Zoll 1.199 EUR
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, 12,3 Zoll 2-in-1 Tablet 799 EUR
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, 13,5 Zoll 749 EUR
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook 11,6 Zoll 219 EUR
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook 13,3 Zoll 379 EUR
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 14 Zoll 199 EUR
- LG 34GP950G-B 34 Zoll Curved QHD UltraGear Gaming Monitor 1.099 EUR
- Viewsonic ColorPro VP3268-4K 32 Zoll Fotografen Monitor 859 EUR
- BenQ EW3270U 31,5 Zoll 4K Monitor 349 EUR
- BenQ GW2780 27 Zoll LED Monitor 135 EUR
- SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Speicherkarte 512 GB 51,99 EUR
- SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash-Laufwerk 512 GB 49,99 EUR
- SanDisk iXpand Go Flash-Laufwerk iPhone Speicher 256 GB 79,99 EUR
- Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps | 1 Jahr 449,99 EUR
- Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps | Student und Teacher | 1 Jahr 133,99 EUR
- Adobe Creative Cloud Foto-Abo mit 20GB: Photoshop und Lightroom | 1 Jahr 84,99 EUR
- Netatmo Smarte Wetterstation 114,99 EUR
- Netatmo Regenmesser für Netatmo Wetterstation 50,99 EUR
- Netatmo Windmesser für Netatmo-Wetterstation 70,99 EUR
Kameras
- Panasonic LUMIX DC-S5KCE-EG Allround-Set mit 2 Objektiven 2.099 EUR
- Panasonic LUMIX DC-S5AMKB Systemkamera 1.929 EUR
- Sony RX100 III-Kompaktkamera 369 EUR
- Sony 4K Vlog-Kamera ZV-1 579 EUR
- Sony RX100 VI Kompaktkamera 799 EUR
Sonstiges
- The Illusionist Dry Gin 26,99 EUR
- Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla Gin 14,99 EUR
- Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale Distilled Gin 14,99 EUR
- Tanqueray No. Ten Distilled Gin 19,99 EUR
- Bosch Schlagbohrmaschine UniversalImpact 800 58,35 EUR
- Bosch Multi Schleifmaschine PSM 200 AES 58,99 EUR
- Bosch 91tlg. Titanium-Bohrer- und Bit Set 26,16 EUR
- Bosch Home and Garden Akku Fenstersauger GlassVAC 37,50 EUR
- Bosch Professional Akkuschrauber Bosch GO 49,79 EUR
- Bosch Professional 12V System Akkuschrauber GSR 12V-15 100,99 EUR
weitere Angebote:
Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 8,29 EUR
- Snatch [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 8,49 EUR
- Die 5. Welle [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,79 EUR
- Die Schlümpfe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,49 EUR
- Men in Black 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,29 EUR
- Ananas Express [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,79 EUR
- T2 Trainspotting [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,79 EUR
- Girls Night Out [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,79 EUR
- Shadow in the Cloud [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- Aquaman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Star Trek - 3-Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 32,97 EUR
- Der Soldat James Ryan [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,97 EUR
- Inception [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Godzilla II: King of the Monsters [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Ready Player One [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- 2001: Odyssee im Weltraum [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Mad Max: Fury Road [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 16,97 EUR
- Der weiße Hai [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Full Metal Jacket [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Prospect [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- Mechanic: Resurrection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- The Cabin in the Woods [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 18,97 EUR
- Gretel & Hänsel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- The Mortuary [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- Prospect - 3-Disc Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Die Verfluchten der Pampas [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 11,97 EUR
- Rollerball - 3-Disc Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- Die Braut des Prinzen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 16,97 EUR
- Hacksaw Ridge [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 18,97 EUR
- The Big Ugly [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] (Deutsche Version) 12,97 EUR
- Robert the Bruce - König von Schottland [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- 187 - Eine tödliche Zahl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 11,97 EUR
- Darlin' - SteelBook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 7,97 EUR
- Planet 4K - Unsere Erde in Ultra HD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- Die Farbe aus dem All - Color Out of Space Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 67,97 EUR
- Burning - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 21,97 EUR
- Flying Clipper - Traumreise unter weißen Segeln [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,97 EUR
- The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 11,97 EUR
- Oldboy - SteelBook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,97 EUR
- "Anime 3 für 2" Blu-ray & DVD-Aktion mit "Chihiros Reise ins Zauberland" und mehr (bis 29.11.)
(Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Anime 3 für 2" auf der Produktseite)
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max für 36,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Mission USB-Kabel für 56,98 EUR
- Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) für 24,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick (2021) für 19,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick Lite für 14,99 EUR
- Fire TV Cube für 59,99 EUR
- Grundig Vision 7 - Fire TV (55 Zoll) für 349 EUR
- Grundig Vision 7 - Fire TV (65 Zoll) für 519 EUR
Echo
- Echo Flex für 14,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (3. Generation) für 19,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (4. Generation) für 29,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) für 74,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) + Philips Hue Lampe für 59,99 EUR
- Echo Auto für 39,99 EUR
- Echo Show 5 (2. Generation) für 44,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (1. Generation) für 64,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (2. Generation) für 84,99 EUR
Fernseher
- LG OLED55A19LA 55 Zoll OLED-Fernseher 777 EUR
- LG OLED55A19LA 65 Zoll OLED-Fernseher 1149 EUR
- LG 50NANO869PA 50 Zoll NanoCell Fernseher 649 EUR
- LG 55NANO869PA 55 Zoll NanoCell Fernseher 709 EUR
- LG 65NANO869PA 65 Zoll NanoCell Fernseher 889 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV 65OLED705/12 65-Zoll OLED TV 1.449 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV 55OLED705/12 55-Zoll OLED TV 999 EUR
- Philips TV 70PUS8506 70 Zoll Fernseher 1.119 EUR
- Philips TV 58PUS8506 58 Zoll Fernseher 799 EUR
- Philips TV 65PUS8506 65 Zoll Fernseher 999 EUR
- Sony KD-55X85J/P BRAVIA 55 Zoll Fernseher 799 EUR
- Sony KD-65X80J BRAVIA 65 Zoll Fernseher 899 EUR
- Sony KD-75X81J BRAVIA 75 Zoll Fernseher 1.199 EUR
- Sony KD-75X85J/P BRAVIA 75 Zoll Fernseher 1.399 EUR
- Sony KD-85X85J/P BRAVIA 85 Zoll Fernseher 2.199 EUR
HiFi & Audio
- Technics SL-100CEG-K Plattenspieler 799 EUR
- Technics SC-C30 WLAN Lautsprecher 388 EUR
- LG SPD75YA Soundbar mit MERIDIAN-Technologie 489 EUR
- Bose Home Speaker 300 mit Amazon Alexa-Sprachsteuerung 208,99 EUR
- Denon DHT-S716H Premium Soundbar 599 EUR
- Denon DHT-S216 2.1 TV Soundbar 149 EUR
- Polk Audio React Heimkino Soundbar 199 EUR
- Polk Audio Monitor XT35 Center Lautsprecher 218 EUR
- Polk Audio PSW10E Aktivsubwoofer 149 EUR
- Polk Audio Signa S2 TV Soundbar mit Subwoofer 135 EUR
- Polk Audio Monitor XT30 Center Lautsprecher 109 EUR
- Polk Audio Signature Elite ES15 Regallautsprecher 289 EUR
- Polk Audio MXT90 Height-Modul, Upfiring-Lautsprecher 149 EUR
- Polk Audio Monitor MXT60 Standlautsprecher 149 EUR
- Polk Audio Signature Elite ES15 Regallautsprecher 289 EUR
- Polk Audio Signature Elite ES10 Surroundlautsprecher 189 EUR
- Polk Audio Signature Elite ES35 Centerlautsprecher 285 EUR
- Polk Audio Signature Elite ES60 Standlautsprecher 535 EUR
- Polk Audio Signature Elite ES50 Standlautsprecher 285 EUR
- Polk Audio Monitor XT15 Regallautsprecher 134 EUR
- Polk Audio Monitor XT20 Regallautsprecher 189 EUR
- ELAC Debut B6.2 Regal-Lautsprecher 269,99 EUR
Kopfhörer
- Apple AirPods Pro (2021) 221,99 EUR
- Denon AH-D5200 Kopfhörer 369 EUR
- Denon AH-D7200 Kopfhörer 479 EUR
- Denon AH-GC25W Wireless Kopfhörer 139 EUR
- Technics EAH-F70N ANC True Wireless In Ear-Kopfhörer 239 EUR
- Technics EAH-AZ70WE-S ANC True Wireless In-Ear Kopfhörer 180 EUR
- Panasonic RZ-S300WE-K True Wireless In-Ear Kopfhörer 43,99 EUR
- Panasonic SC-GN01 Gaming Nacken-Lautsprecher 134 EUR
- Panasonic Bluetooth Kopfhörer RP-HD305BE-K 79,99 EUR
- Philips Audio Kabellose In-Ear-Kopfhörer TAT3216BK/00 59,99 EUR
- Philips Fidelio Kopfhörer X2HR/00 97,99 EUR
- Sony WH-H910N kabellose High-Resolution Kopfhörer 125,99 EUR
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer 239 EUR
- Sony WF-XB700 kabellose Bluetooth Kopfhörer 49,99 EUR
- Jabra Elite 75t – In-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 89 EUR
- Jabra Elite Active 75t – Sport-In-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 99 EUR
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 149 EUR
- Jabra Elite 45h Kabellose On-Ear Kopfhörer 49,99 EUR
- Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Kopfhörer 169,99 EUR
- Yamaha TW-E3A Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 64 EUR
- Sennheiser HD 250BT Bluetooth 5.0 kabelloser Kopfhörer 39,90 EUR
- Sennheiser CX True Wireless Bluetooth-In-Ear-Ohrhörer 89 EUR
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Bluetooth Kopfhörer 186,99 EUR
- LG TONE Free FN5U Earbuds 59 EUR
Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cash Truck [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- OLD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Depeche Mode - 101 + Photobook [Blu-ray + DVD + CD]
- Depeche Mode - 101 [Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5-6 EUR
