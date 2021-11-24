Amazon Black Friday-Deals 2021 starten bereits um Mitternacht
Amazon.de kündigt den Start des "Black Friday" bereits für Mitternacht an. Schon ab Donnerstag früh und nicht erst ab Freitag sollen die ersten Angebote der traditionellen Shopping-Aktion bei Amazon erhältlich sein. Nachdem Amazon bereits in den letzten Tagen zahlreiche "Frühe Black Friday-Angebote" und die "Black Friday Woche" mit täglich neuen Schnäppchen anteaserte, ist ab morgen dann noch einmal mit einer deutlich erhöhten Auswahl von Tages- und Blitzangeboten zu rechnen, die teilweise auch nur in begrenzter Stückzahl und für kurze Zeit erhältlich sein werden. Über die Highlights werden wir natürlich auch weiterhin umfangreich informieren.
Heute haben wir schon einmal die folgenden Angebote bei Amazon entdeckt:
- Mad Max Anthology 4-Film Steelbook-Collection [4K UHD Blu-ray] 114,99 EUR
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben - Digibook [Blu-ray] 22,79 EUR
- STAR TREK: Raumschiff Enterprise - Complete Steelbook Edition [Blu-ray] 83,69 EUR
- Last Night in Soho [Blu-ray] 14,19 EUR
- Killer's Bodyguard 2 [Blu-ray] 13,79 EUR
- The Saint [Blu-ray] 8,29 EUR
- 2021 Apple iPad Pro (12,9", Wi-Fi, 128 GB) 1.049 EUR
- 2021 Apple iPad Pro (12,9", Wi-Fi, 1 TB) 1.709 EUR
- 2021 Apple iPad Pro (12,9", Wi-Fi, 2 TB) 1.754 EUR
- 2021 Apple iPad Pro (12,9", Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1 TB) 1.899 EUR
- 2021 Apple iPad Pro (12,9", Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2 TB) 2.199 EUR
- 2021 Apple iPad Pro (11", Wi-Fi, 1 TB) 1.349 EUR
- 2021 Apple iPad Pro (11", Wi-Fi, 2 TB) 1.633 EUR
- 2021 Apple iPad Pro (11", Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512 GB) 1.157 EUR
- 2021 Apple iPad Pro (11", Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2 TB) 1.489 EUR
- 2020 Apple Mac Mini (3,0 GHz Intel 6‑Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB) 710 EUR
- 2020 Apple iMac (21,5", 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) 990 EUR
- Apple iMac (21, 5" Retina 4K, 3, 4 GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5) 1.199 EUR
- Apple MacBook Pro (15", Vorgängermodell, 16GB RAM, 256GB, 2,2GHz Intel Core i7) 1.879 EUR
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44 mm) 429 EUR
- Denon AH-D5200 Kopfhörer 369 EUR
- Denon AH-D7200 Kopfhörer 479 EUR
- Denon AH-GC25W Wireless Kopfhörer 139 EUR
- Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K ANC True Wireless In-Ear Kopfhörer 89,90 EUR
- Panasonic RZ-S300WE-K True Wireless In-Ear Kopfhörer 43,99 EUR
- Panasonic SC-GN01 Gaming Nacken-Lautsprecher 134 EUR
- Panasonic Bluetooth Kopfhörer RP-HD305BE-K 79,99 EUR
- Technics EAH-F70N ANC True Wireless In Ear-Kopfhörer 239 EUR
- Technics EAH-AZ70WE-S ANC True Wireless In-Ear Kopfhörer 180 EUR
- Technics SL-100CEG-K Plattenspieler 799 EUR
- Technics SC-C30 WLAN Lautsprecher 399 EUR
- Denon DHT-S716H Premium Soundbar 599 EUR
- Denon DHT-S216 2.1 TV Soundbar 149 EUR
- Philips Audio Kabellose In-Ear-Kopfhörer TAT3216BK/00 59,99 EUR
- Philips Fidelio Kopfhörer X2HR/00 97,99 EUR
- Bowers & Wilkins PI5 ANC True Wireless In Ear Kopfhörer 159 EUR
- Polk Audio React Heimkino Soundba 199 EUR
- Polk Audio Monitor XT35 Center Lautsprecher 218 EUR
- Polk Audio PSW10E Aktivsubwoofer 149 EUR
- Polk Audio Signa S2 TV Soundbar mit Subwoofer 135 EUR
- Polk Audio Monitor XT30 Center Lautsprecher 109 EUR
- Polk Audio Signature Elite ES15 Regallautsprecher 289 EUR
- Polk Audio MXT90 Height-Modul, Upfiring-Lautsprecher 149 EUR
- Polk Audio Monitor MXT60 Standlautsprecher 149 EUR
- Polk Audio Signature Elite ES10 Surroundlautsprecher 189 EUR
- Polk Audio Signature Elite ES35 Centerlautsprecher 285 EUR
- Polk Audio Signature Elite ES60 Standlautsprecher 535 EUR
- Polk Audio Signature Elite ES50 Standlautsprecher 285 EUR
- Polk Audio Monitor XT15 Regallautsprecher 134 EUR
- Polk Audio Monitor XT20 Regallautsprecher 189 EUR
- The Ardmore Legacy Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 16,69 EUR
- Dalwhinnie 15 Jahre Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 29,49 EUR
- Talisker 10 Jahre Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 26,49 EUR
- Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey, High Rye Whiskey 17,49 EUR
- Jameson Irish Whiskey 17,49 EUR
- Connemara Peated Single Malt Irish Whisky 18,39 EUR
- Johnnie Walker Black Label 12 Jahre Blended Scotch Whisky 17,49 EUR
- Tamnavulin Speyside Single Malt Whisky 17,69 EUR
weitere Angebote:
Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 8,29 EUR
- Snatch [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 8,49 EUR
- Die 5. Welle [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,79 EUR
- Die Schlümpfe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,49 EUR
- Men in Black 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,29 EUR
- Ananas Express [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,79 EUR
- T2 Trainspotting [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,79 EUR
- Girls Night Out [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,79 EUR
- Shadow in the Cloud [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- Aquaman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Star Trek - 3-Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 32,97 EUR
- Der Soldat James Ryan [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,97 EUR
- Inception [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Godzilla II: King of the Monsters [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Ready Player One [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- 2001: Odyssee im Weltraum [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Mad Max: Fury Road [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 16,97 EUR
- Der weiße Hai [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Full Metal Jacket [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Prospect [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- Mechanic: Resurrection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- The Cabin in the Woods [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 18,97 EUR
- Gretel & Hänsel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- The Mortuary [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- Prospect - 3-Disc Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Die Verfluchten der Pampas [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 11,97 EUR
- Rollerball - 3-Disc Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- Die Braut des Prinzen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 16,97 EUR
- Hacksaw Ridge [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 18,97 EUR
- The Big Ugly [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] (Deutsche Version) 12,97 EUR
- Robert the Bruce - König von Schottland [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- 187 - Eine tödliche Zahl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 11,97 EUR
- Darlin' - SteelBook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 7,97 EUR
- Planet 4K - Unsere Erde in Ultra HD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- Die Farbe aus dem All - Color Out of Space Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 67,97 EUR
- Burning - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 21,97 EUR
- Flying Clipper - Traumreise unter weißen Segeln [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,97 EUR
- The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 11,97 EUR
- Oldboy - SteelBook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,97 EUR
- "Anime 3 für 2" Blu-ray & DVD-Aktion mit "Chihiros Reise ins Zauberland" und mehr (bis 29.11.)
(Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Anime 3 für 2" auf der Produktseite)
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max für 36,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Mission USB-Kabel für 56,98 EUR
- Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) für 24,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick (2021) für 19,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick Lite für 14,99 EUR
- Fire TV Cube für 59,99 EUR
- Grundig Vision 7 - Fire TV (55 Zoll) für 349 EUR
- Grundig Vision 7 - Fire TV (65 Zoll) für 519 EUR
Echo
- Echo Flex für 14,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (3. Generation) für 19,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (4. Generation) für 29,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) für 74,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) + Philis Hue Lampe für 59,99 EUR
- Echo Auto für 39,99 EUR
- Echo Show 5 (2. Generation) für 44,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (1. Generation) für 64,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (2. Generation) für 84,99 EUR
Fernseher
- LG OLED55A19LA 55 Zoll OLED-Fernseher 777 EUR
- LG OLED55A19LA 65 Zoll OLED-Fernseher 1149 EUR
- LG 50NANO869PA TV 127 cm (50 Zoll) NanoCell Fernseher 649 EUR
- LG 55NANO869PA TV 139 cm (55 Zoll) NanoCell Fernseher 709 EUR
- LG 65NANO869PA TV 164 cm (65 Zoll) NanoCell Fernseher 889 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV 65OLED705/12 65-Zoll OLED TV 1.499 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV 55OLED705/12 55-Zoll OLED TV 999 EUR
- Philips TV 75PUS8506 75 Zoll Fernseher 1.399 EUR
- Philips TV 70PUS8506 70 Zoll Fernseher 1.119 EUR
- Philips TV 58PUS8506 58 Zoll Fernseher 99 EUR
- Philips TV 65PUS8506 65 Zoll Fernseher 999 EUR
- Sony KD-55X85J/P BRAVIA 139cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 849 EUR
- Sony KD-65X80J BRAVIA 164cm (65 Zoll) Fernseher 899 EUR
- Sony KD-75X81J BRAVIA 189cm (75 Zoll) Fernseher 1.249 EUR
- Sony KD-75X85J/P BRAVIA 189cm (75 Zoll) Fernseher 1.399 EUR
- Sony KD-85X85J/P BRAVIA 216 cm (85 Zoll) Fernseher 2.299 EUR
- Hisense 55U8QF QLED 139cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 549 EUR
- Hisense 65U8QF QLED 164cm (65 Zoll) Fernseher 819 EUR
- Hisense 65U7QF QLED 163cm (65 Zoll) Fernseher 639 EUR
- Hisense 55U7QF QLED 139 cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 479 EUR
- Hisense 55E76GQ QLED 139cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 479 EUR
- Hisense 88L5VG (88 Zoll) Sonic Screen Laser-Projektor (88") 2.999 EUR
- Xiaomi QLED Smart TV 75 Zoll 1.399 EUR
- TCL 55BP615 LED Fernseher 55 Zoll 389 EUR
- TCL 65C727 4K QLED Gaming Fernseher 65 Zoll 899 EUR
- TCL 75C727 4K QLED Gaming Fernseher 75 Zoll 1.299 EUR
- Nokia Smart TV 7500A 75 Zoll (189 cm) Android TV 999,99 EUR
HiFi & Audio
- LG SPD75YA Soundbar mit MERIDIAN-Technologie 489 EUR
- LG Electronics DSL4 Soundbar mit kabellosem Subwoofer 119 EUR
- Philips Kabellos Soundbar mit Subwoofer/Bluetooth, 2.1 Kanäle 129 EUR
- Hisense HS214 2.1 Soundbar Home Theater System 69,99 EUR
- Sony XDR-S41D DAB+ Digitalradio 44 EUR
- Sony NW-A105 Walkman MP3 Player 195 EUR
- Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Lautsprecher II 104,99 EUR
- Bose Home Speaker 300 mit Amazon Alexa-Sprachsteuerung 208,99 EUR
- ELAC Debut B6.2 Regal-Lautsprecher 269 EUR
- TechniSat DIGITRADIO 371 CD BT 97 EUR
- TechniSat DIGITRADIO 10 IR - DAB+ 78 EUR
- TechniSat Digitradio 51 DAB+ Radiowecker 41 EUR
- TechniSat Viola BT 1 - Bluetooth-Lautsprecher mit DAB+ Digitalradio 46 EUR
- Hama HiFi-Tuner DIT2006BT mit Internet Radio, DAB/DAB+ 151,99 EUR
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound 1 1.249 EUR
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 (3rd Gen) 149,99 EUR
Kopfhörer
- Apple AirPods Pro (2021) 222 EUR
- Sony WH-H910N kabellose High-Resolution Kopfhörer 125,99 EUR
- Sony WH-1000XM4 kabellose Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer 239 EUR
- Sony WH-XB900N Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer 99,99 EUR
- Sony WF-XB700 kabellose Bluetooth Kopfhörer 49,99 EUR
- Jabra Elite 75t – In-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 89 EUR
- Jabra Elite Active 75t – Sport-In-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 99 EUR
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 149 EUR
- Jabra Elite 45h Kabellose On-Ear Kopfhörer 49,99 EUR
- Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Kopfhörer 169,99 EUR
- Yamaha TW-E3A Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 64 EUR
- Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Bluetooth Lautsprecher 379 EUR
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 189,99 EUR
- Sennheiser HD 250BT Bluetooth 5.0 kabelloser Kopfhörer 39,90 EUR
- Sennheiser CX True Wireless Bluetooth-In-Ear-Ohrhörer 89 EUR
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Bluetooth Kopfhörer 186,99 EUR
- LG TONE Free FN5U Earbuds 59 EUR
Apple
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44 mm) Armband Graphit 669 EUR
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44 mm) Sportarmband 479 EUR
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44 mm) Sportarmband 379 EUR
- 2020 Apple iMac Retina 5K Display (27", 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD) 1.649 EUR
- 2020 Apple iMac Retina 5K Display (27", 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD) 1.999 EUR
- 2020 Apple iMac Retina 5K Display (27", 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) 1.299 EUR
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 739 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 419 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 499 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 62,99 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 124,99 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 339,99 EUR
- OPPO Find X3 Neo 5G Smartphone 599 EUR
- OPPO Find X2 Pro Smartphone 749,99 EUR
- OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G Smartphone 849 EUR
- Sony Xperia 10 III 5G Smartphone 349,90 EUR
- Sony Xperia 5 II 5G Smartphone 599,90 EUR
Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cash Truck [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- OLD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Depeche Mode - 101 + Photobook [Blu-ray + DVD + CD]
- Depeche Mode - 101 [Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5-6 EUR
