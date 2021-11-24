News

Amazon Black Friday-Deals 2021 starten bereits um Mitternacht

Amazon.de kündigt den Start des "Black Friday" bereits für Mitternacht an. Schon ab Donnerstag früh und nicht erst ab Freitag sollen die ersten Angebote der traditionellen Shopping-Aktion bei Amazon erhältlich sein. Nachdem Amazon bereits in den letzten Tagen zahlreiche "Frühe Black Friday-Angebote" und die "Black Friday Woche" mit täglich neuen Schnäppchen anteaserte, ist ab morgen dann noch einmal mit einer deutlich erhöhten Auswahl von Tages- und Blitzangeboten zu rechnen, die teilweise auch nur in begrenzter Stückzahl und für kurze Zeit erhältlich sein werden. Über die Highlights werden wir natürlich auch weiterhin umfangreich informieren.

Heute haben wir schon einmal die folgenden Angebote bei Amazon entdeckt:

