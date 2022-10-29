News

Amazon-Angebote des Tages am Samstag

Amazon.de bietet weiterhin (und voraussichtlich nur noch für kurze Zeit) zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-rays, Blu-ray Discs, CDs und LPs mit Sofort-Rabatt an. Die Liste wurde noch einmal um weitere Filme und viele CDs/LPs ergänzt. Der genaue Spar-Betrag wird bei den einzelnen Titeln in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" angezeigt.

Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray

CD & LP



nur noch bis Sonntag:

"Superhelden 3 für 2" mit "Jason Bourne" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] und mehr (das komplette Angebot der Aktion finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Superhelden 3f2" auf der Produktseite) bis (30.10.)

weitere Angebote:

"10 Blu-ray Discs für 50 EUR" mit "Greenland" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: 10 Blu-rays für 50€" auf der Produktseite) (bis 06.11.)

Halloween: Horror & Thriller im Angebot

4K Ultra HD Blu-rays ab 8,49 EUR

