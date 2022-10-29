News
Amazon-Angebote des Tages am Samstag
29.10.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de bietet weiterhin (und voraussichtlich nur noch für kurze Zeit) zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-rays, Blu-ray Discs, CDs und LPs mit Sofort-Rabatt an. Die Liste wurde noch einmal um weitere Filme und viele CDs/LPs ergänzt. Der genaue Spar-Betrag wird bei den einzelnen Titeln in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" angezeigt.
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Thor: Love and Thunder - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Thor: Love and Thunder [Blu-ray]
- Thor 4 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Elvis [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Elvis [Blu-ray]
- The Batman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 23,99 EUR
- The Batman [Blu-ray]
- Mittelerde 6 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Limited Pain Box [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen 3 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse [Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [Blu-ray]
- Ambulance [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ambulance [Blu-ray]
- Malignant [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Running Man (4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray)
- Event Horizon - Limited Collector's Edition Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Indiana Jones und das Königreich des Kristallschädels - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Der Film - The Director's Edition - The Complete Adventure [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Der Film - The Director's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek II: Der Zorn des Khan [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek V: Am Rande des Universums [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Williams - The Berlin Concert [Blu-ray/CD]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Extended Edition Trilogie - Remastered [Blu-ray]
- Scream (2022) [Blu-ray]
- Everything Everywhere All At Once [Blu-ray]
- Crawl - Limited Digipak [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Game of Thrones - Die komplette Serie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars 1 - 9 - Die Skywalker Saga [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Mumie-Trilogie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe [Blu-ray]
- House of Gucci [Blu-ray]
- Licorice Pizza [Blu-ray]
- Best of Jean-Paul Belmondo Edition [Blu-ray]
CD & LP
- Simple Minds - Direction of the Heart - Deluxe [CD]
- Simple Minds - Direction of the Heart [LP]
- Simple Minds - Direction of the Heart - Deluxe [CD]
- Alphaville - Eternally Yours [CD]
- Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts - Super Deluxe Edition [CD]
- Taylor Swift - Midnights - Moonstone Blue [CD]
- Peter Gabriel - So [LP]
- Pink Floyd: Animals [Blu-ray]
- Pink Floyd: Animals [CD]
- Pink Floyd: Animals [LP]
- Pink Floyd: Animals Deluxe Limited Edition [Blu-ray/DVD/CD/LP]
- Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder (Restored. Re-edited. Remixed.) [Blu-ray]
- Pink Floyd - A Momentary Lapse of Reason (2019 Remix) [CD + Blu-Ray]
- Pink Floyd - The Final Cut (2011 Remastered Version) [Vinyl LP]
- Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon (CD)
- Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon (2016 Edition) [Vinyl LP]
- Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here. [Vinyl LP]
- Pink Floyd - The Wall [Vinyl LP]
- Pink Floyd - A Momentary Lapse of Reason (2019 Remix) [Vinyl LP]
- David Gilmour - Live At Pompeii [Vinyl LP]
- Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark [DVD + CD]
- Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark [LP]
- Marillion - Holidays in Eden - Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray + CD]
- Marillion - Holidays in Eden - Deluxe Edition [LP]
- Marillion - All One Tonight (Live at the Royal Albert Hall) [CD]
- Marillion - All One Tonight (Live at the Royal Albert Hall) [Vinyl LP]
- The Best of Bond...James Bond [CD]
- The Best of Bond...James Bond [Vinyl LP]
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 [LP]
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 [LP]
- Guardians of the Galaxy - Deluxe Vinyl Edition [LP]
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers - Return of the Dream Canteen [CD]
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers - Return of the Dream Canteen [Vinyl LP]
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers - Unlimited Love [CD]
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers - Unlimited Love [Vinyl LP]
- Neil Young - Toast [CD]
- Neil Young - Toast [Vinyl LP]
- Madonna - Finally Enough Love:50 Number Ones [CD]
- Madonna - Erotica (Picture Disc) [Vinyl Maxi-Single]
- PG Roxette: Pop-Up Dynamo! [CD]
- Billy Idol - The Cage EP [CD]
- Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos [CD]
- Max Raabe - Wer Hat Hier Schlechte Laune [CD]
- Queen: Greatest Hits (Remastered 2011) [LP]
- Queen - Greatest Hits II (Remastered 2011) [Vinyl LP]
- Tears for Fears - Songs from the Big Chair [Vinyl LP]
- Metallica (Remastered) [Vinyl LP]
- Metallica (Remastered) [CD]
- Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You [Vinyl LP]
- Garbage - Anthology [CD]
- Garbage - Anthology [Vinyl LP]
- Loreena McKennit - The Visit [Vinyl LP]
- Eros Ramazotti - Battito Infinito [CD]
- The Police: Every Move You Make: the Studio Recordings [CD]
- The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead [Vinyl LP]
- Nirvana - Nevermind [Vinyl LP]
- Foo Fighters - Greatest Hits [Vinyl LP]
- Pearl Jam - Ten [Vinyl LP]
- U2 - 18 Singles [Vinyl LP]
- Fleetwood Mac - Rumours [Vinyl LP]
- Daft Punk - Random Access Memories [Vinyl LP]
- The Cure - Greatest Hits [Vinyl LP]
- Depeche Mode - Violator [Vinyl LP]
- ABBA - Gold (Limited Back to Black Vinyl Edition) [Vinyl LP]
- Bob Marley - Legend [Vinyl LP]
- Michael Jackson - Thriller [Vinyl LP]
nur noch bis Sonntag:
- "Superhelden 3 für 2" mit "Jason Bourne" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] und mehr (das komplette Angebot der Aktion finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Superhelden 3f2" auf der Produktseite) bis (30.10.)
weitere Angebote:
- "10 Blu-ray Discs für 50 EUR" mit "Greenland" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: 10 Blu-rays für 50€" auf der Produktseite) (bis 06.11.)
Halloween: Horror & Thriller im Angebot
- Tanz der Teufel 2 Uncut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 27,87 EUR
- Brahms: The Boy II [Blu-ray] 13,47 EUR
- Brahms: The Boy II Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 16,47 EUR
- The Fog - Nebel des Grauens [4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- Die Fürsten der Dunkelheit - Uncut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 21,47 EUR
- Hunter Hunter - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 23,47 EUR
- Zombie - Dawn of the Dead - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 32,97 EUR
- Die Farbe aus dem All - Color Out of Space - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 63,87 EUR
- SAW - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 28,47 EUR
- Jigsaw [4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- The Howling - Das Tier [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 24,97 EUR
- alle Ultra HD Blu-rays & Blu-ray Discs der Aktion (bis 02.11.)
4K Ultra HD Blu-rays ab 8,49 EUR
- Blade Runner 2049 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 15,99 EUR
- Spider-Man Homecoming [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 8,49 EUR
- Spider-Man: A new Universe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
- Spider-Man 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 15,99 EUR
- Spider-Man 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 15,99 EUR
- Spider-Man 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 16,48 EUR
- The Amazing Spider-Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 13,99 EUR
- Bad Boys for Life [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,99 EUR
- Arrival [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
- Passengers [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
- Die glorreichen Sieben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 13,99 EUR
- Herz aus Stahl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
- Venom [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 15,99 EUR
- Jumanji: Willkommen im Dschungel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
- Jumanji: The Next Level [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 15,39 EUR
- In The Line Of Fire - Die zweite Chance [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 13,99 EUR
- Maniac - Uncut Version [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 13,99 EUR
- Hellboy (Director's Cut) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
- Die Kanonen von Navarone [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
- Jerry Maguire - Spiel des Lebens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
- Terminator - Die Erlösung (Director's Cut) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 13,99 EUR
- Zombieland: Doppelt hält besser [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
- Don't Breathe 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
- T2 Trainspotting [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
