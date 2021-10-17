News
Amazon-Angebote des Tages am Montag
18.10.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon.de gibt es heute u.a. die folgenden Deals und Schnäppchen:
- Der Hauptmann (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Knives Out - Mord ist Familiensache - Mediabook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 23,70 EUR
- Big - Extended Cut (Blu-ray) 9,30 EUR
- Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) 34,99 EUR
- LG OLED77A19LA (77 Zoll) OLED Fernseher 2.399EUR
- LG OLED65A19LA (65 Zoll) OLED Fernseher 1.299 EUR
- LG OLED55A19LA (55 Zoll) OLED Fernseher 909 EUR
- LG OLED48A19LA (48 Zoll) OLED Fernseher 849 EUR
- LG 65NANO809PA (65 Zoll) 4K NanoCell Fernseher 849 EUR
- LG 55NANO809PA TV (55 Zoll) 4K NanoCell Fernseher 649 EUR
- LG 50NANO809PA TV (50 Zoll) 4K NanoCell Fernseher 549 EUR
- LG SL4Y Soundbar 119 EUR
- LG BP350 Blu-ray-Player 59 EUR
- LG UltraGear GP9, Gaming Bluetooth-Lautsprecher 369 EUR
- LG TONE Free FN5U Earbuds 59 EUR
- LG 27UN83A (27 Zoll) UHD 4K Monitor 359 EUR
- LG 29WP500-B (29 Zoll) FHD UltraWide Monitor 159 EUR
- LG 43UN700-B (42,51 Zoll) UHD 4K IPS Monitor 439 EUR
- LG 34GN73A-B (34 Zoll) Curved FHD UltraGear Gaming Monitor 359 EUR
- LG 35WN73A (35 Zoll) Curved QHD UltraWide Monitor 399 EUR
- Anker SoundCore Bluetooth 4.2 Lautsprecher 25,99 EUR
- Anker SoundCore Boost Bluetooth Lautsprecher 47,99 EUR
- Bosch Akku Reinigungsbürste 39 EUR
- Einhell Akku-Bohrhammer HEROCCO Kit 134,26 EUR
- Einhell Akkuschrauber TC-CD 18/35 22,44 EUR
- Einhell Akku-Kompressor PRESSITO 51,85 EUR
- Einhell Elektro Laubsauger Laubbläser GC-EL 2500 E 26,18 EUR
- Milka Magic Mix Adventskalender 8,09 EUR
- Lindt Weihnachts-Zauber Adventskalender 15,89 EUR
- Milka 3D Haus Adventskalender 8,99 EUR
- KALEA Bier-Adventskalender, 24 x 0,33 L 44,49 EUR
- Lindt Weihnachts-Tradition Adventskalender 15,89 EUR
Fire TV
- Fire TV Cube für 79,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) für 34,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick für 29,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick Lite für 21,99 EUR
Echo
- Echo Flex für 14,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) für 74,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) + Philis Hue Lampe für 74,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (4. Generation) für 34,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (3. Generation) für 24,99 EUR
- Echo Show 5 (2. Generation) für 54,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (1. Generation) für 64,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (2. Generation) für 99,99 EUR
weitere Angebote:
Dokumentationen auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc reduziert:
- Apollo 11 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 21,99 EUR
- Apollo 11 [Blu-ray] 7,97 EUR
- Big Pacific (4K Ultra HD Blu-ay] 15,38 EUR
- Humpback Whales [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 7,99 EUR
- Extreme Nature Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,97 EUR
- Wildes Kanada [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 16,97 EUR
- (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie in der Rubrik "Sonderangebote")
"3 für 2"-Aktion mit Krimis & Thrillern u.a. mit:
- The Town - Stadt ohne Gnade [Blu-ray]
- Black Mass [Blu-ray]
- Argo (Extended Cut) [Blu-ray]
- Der Plan [Blu-ray]
- Der Pass - Staffel 1 - [Blu-ray]
- Bad Banks - Collection - Staffel 1&2 [Blu-ray]
- 4 Blocks - Staffel 1 - [Blu-ray]
- (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie in der Rubrik "Sonderangebote")
- "2 Blu-rays für 15 EUR" mit "1917" und mehr (bis 17.10.)
(Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie in der Rubrik "Sonderangebote")
Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Monster Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jungle Cruise [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Columbia Classics Vol. 2 - Limited Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- OLD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cash Truck [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Depeche Mode - 101 + Photobook [Blu-ray + DVD + CD]
- Depeche Mode - 101 [Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5-6 EUR
