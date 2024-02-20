News
Amazon-Angebote des Tages am Mittwoch
21.02.2024 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon gibt es heute u.a. die folgenden Angebote:
- The Raid - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 58,08 EUR (wieder vorbestellbar)
- The Outpost - Überleben ist alles (4K Ultra-HD) [Blu-ray] 15,17 EUR
- Solo: A Star Wars Story [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,60 EUR
- Trolls - Gemeinsam stark [Blu-ray] 14,85 EUR
- The Last Journey - Die letzte Reise der Menschheit [Blu-ray] 3,75 EUR (Marketplace)
- Def Leppard: Drastic Symphonies (CD + Blu-ray) 17,30 EUR
- Depeche Mode: Strange/Strange Too [Blu-ray] 23,91 EUR
- Hans Zimmer Live (4 LPs) 59,99 EUR
- Microsoft 365 Family 27 Monate 144,99 EUR
- Microsoft 365 Family 15 Monate + McAfee Total Protection 12 Monate 56,99 EUR
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth-Lautsprecher 99,00 EUR
- Ultimate Ears Bluetooth Lautsprecher Megaboom 3 129,90 EUR
- Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM Bluetooth-Lautsprecher 292,00 EUR
- Logitech K400 Plus Kabellose Touch-TV-Tastatur mit integriertem Touchpad 34,90 EUR
- Logitech M705 Marathon Kabellose Maus 29,00 EUR
- "3 Ultra HD Blu-rays für 50 EUR" mit "Dune" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Erhalte 3 für 50€" auf der Produktseite) (bis 03.03.)
- "6 Blu-ray Discs für 40 EUR" mit "Gladiator" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: 6 Blu-rays für 40€" auf der Produktseite) (bis 03.03.)
Top-Vorbestellungen
- Avatar: Aufbruch nach Pandora (Extended Cut) Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 46,96 EUR
- Avatar: The Way of Water Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 45,42 EUR
- Avatar: Aufbruch nach Pandora - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 31,46 EUR
- Sieben - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 49,60 EUR
- Aquaman: Lost Kingdom - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 39,99 EUR
- Aquaman: Lost Kingdom [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- Aquaman: Lost Kingdom [Blu-ray] 19,99 EUR
- The Marvels - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- Die Tribute von Panem: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- Die Tribute von Panem: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Die Tribute von Panem: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes [Blu-ray] 19,99 EUR
- The Beekeeper - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- The Beekeeper [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- The Beekeeper [Blu-ray] 16,99 EUR
- SAW X - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 39,99 EUR
- SAW X [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- SAW X [Blu-ray] 16,99 EUR
- Wonka - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 33,25 EUR
- Wonka [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Silent Night - Stumme Rache [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Silent Night - Stumme Rache [Blu-ray] 17,99 EUR
