News
Amazon-Angebote des Tages am Mittwoch
17.05.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de präsentiert heute u.a. die folgenden Angebote und Aktionen:
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 32,99 EUR (wieder vorbestellbar)
- Columbia Classics Collection Vol. 3 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 69,24 EUR (Marketplace)
- Ghostbusters: Legacy (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 12,82 EUR (Marketplace)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 12,79 EUR (Marketplace)
- Red Eye [Blu-ray] 12,95 EUR
- The Cellar - Verlorene Seelen [Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
- Jack Ketchum's Evil [Blu-ray] 12,99 EUR
- The Warriors [Blu-ray] 12,36 EUR
- Uncharted [Blu-ray] 9,99 EUR
- Malasana 32 - Haus des Bösen [Blu-ray] 13,13 EUR
- Der Schwarm 1-4 [Blu-ray] 16,99 EUR
- Der Schwarm 5-8 [Blu-ray] 16,99 EUR
- Volbeat - Guitar Gangsters & Cadillac Blood (Glow in Dark) [Vinyl LP] 24,99 EUR (neu vorbestellbar)
- The Velvet Underground & Nico 45th Anniversary [Vinyl LP] 21,99 EUR
- Die Fantastischen Vier - Für Immer 30 Jahre Live (CD) 16,99 EUR
- Adele 30 (CD) 7,61 EUR
- LG OLED48C27LA (48 Zoll) OLED evo Fernseher 949,00 EUR
- LG OLED65A29LA (65 Zoll) OLED Fernseher 999,00 EUR
- LG 50QNED819QA (50 Zoll) QNED Fernseher 649,00 EUR
- LG DS60Q Soundbar mit kabellosem Subwoofer 242,00 EUR
- LG XBOOM Go DXG5 Bluetooth-Lautsprecher 79,00 EUR
- Dell XPS 13 (9320) Laptop | 13,4“ 1.599,00 EUR
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (742) Laptop | 14“ 1.049,00 EUR
- Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7620) Laptop | 16“ 1.149,00 EUR
- Dell Gaming Monitor, G2723HN, 27 Zoll, 1920 x 1080 IPS 189,99 EUR
- Dell Monitor, S2421NX, 23.8 Zoll, IPS 129,99 EUR
- Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 264,99 EUR
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Kopfhörer 169,99 EUR
- Beats Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Kopfhörer 209,99 EUR
- Beats Fit Pro – Komplett kabellose In-Ear Kopfhörer 194,99 EUR
- Beats Studio Buds 149,99 EUR
- Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM Bluetooth-Lautsprecher 299,00 EUR
Boxsets im Angebot
- Star Wars 1-9 - Die Skywalker Saga [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 125,97 EUR
- Akte X - Staffel 1-11 Komplettbox [Blu-ray] 74,97 EUR
- Sons of Anarchy - Complete Box [Blu-ray] 65,97 EUR
- Pirates of the Caribbean 1-5 Box [Blu-ray] 20,97 EUR
- Ice Age 1-5 [Blu-ray] 22,47 EUR
- Cars 1-3 [Blu-ray] 14,97 EUR
- 24 - The Complete Collection inkl. "Redemption" (49 DVDs) 44,97 EUR
- M*A*S*H - Die komplette Serie [33 DVDs] 39,97 EUR
- Scrubs: Die Anfänger - Die komplette Serie [31 DVDs] 34,97 EUR
- Desperate Housewives - Die komplette Serie (49 DVDs) 44,97 EUR
- Castle - Die komplette Serie (45 Discs) 50,97 EUR
- How I Met Your Mother - Season 1-9 [27 DVDs] 44,97 EUR
- Modern Family - Komplettbox 1-11 [35 DVDs] 81,97 EUR
- Bones - Die komplette Serie (66 DVDs) 74,97 EUR
- Criminal Minds - Komplettbox (78 DVDs) 92,97 EUR
- "3 Serien für 20 EUR" mit "Supernatural" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Erhalte 3 für 20€" auf der Produktseite) (bis 28.05.)
Star Trek
- Star Trek III: Auf der Suche nach Mr. Spock [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,99 EUR
- Star Trek VI: Das unentdeckte Land [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,99 EUR
- Star Trek VII: Treffen der Generationen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 23,99 EUR
- Star Trek VIII: Der erste Kontakt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,23 EUR
- Star Trek IX: Der Aufstand [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,79 EUR
- Star Trek X: Nemesis [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,99 EUR
- Star Trek: Der Film - The Director's Edition - The Complete Adventure [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
Top-Vorbestellungen
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 32,99 EUR
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 52,99 EUR
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray] 32,99 EUR
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben - Limited Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 37,99 EUR
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- Evil Dead Rise [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 26,99 EUR
- Scream 6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- Gesprengte Ketten - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 29,99 EUR
- The Whale - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 31,99 EUR
Auf AREA DVD finden Sie immer aktuelle ausgewählte Amazon-Angebote des Tages - nicht nur am Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday sondern auch an allen anderen Tagen des Jahres.
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.