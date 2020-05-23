Amazon-Angebote am Sonntag
Amazon.de präsentiert heute u.a. die folgenden Tagesangebote:
- Bis zu 34% reduziert: Einhell Elektro- und Gartentools (nur heute)
- Bis zu 20% reduziert: WISO Buhl Software (nur heute)
- Stark reduziert: Herren Sommermode (nur heute)
- Beleuchtung von B.K. Licht (nur heute)
- Badleuchten von B.K.Licht (nur heute)
- Sport- & Fitnessgeräte von Sportstech (nur heute)
- Kindle eBooks des Tages bis zu 70% reduziert (nur heute)
Ausserdem gibt es die folgenden Aktionen & Angebote:
- Samsung Q60R 43 Zoll QLED-Fernseher für 525 EUR
- Samsung Q60R 49 Zoll QLED-Fernseher für 577,90 EUR
- KabelDirekt - 4K HDMI Kabel für 6,99 EUR
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth-Lautsprecher für 49 EUR
- Huawei P30 lite Dual-SIM Smartphone Bundle mit Pro Fitness-Tracker für 298 EUR
- JBL Go 2 Bluetooth-Lautsprecher für 22 EUR
- Vinyl 3 für 2 LP-Aktion
- Bis zu 15% Rabatt bei Amazon Basics
- Apple AirPods Pro für 228,95 EUR
- Apple AirPods für 135,99 EUR
Auf Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray stehen folgende Angebote zur Auswahl:
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays ab 13,97 EUR (bis 26.05.)
- Blu-ray Discs & DVDs reduziert (bis 26.05.)
- 5 Blu-ray Discs für 30 EUR (bis 01.06.)
- Die Farbe aus dem All - Color Out of Space [Blu-ray] für 12,59 EUR
- Die Farbe aus dem All - Color Out of Space - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 26,99 EUR
- Zombieland: Doppelt hält besser [Blu-ray] für 13,49 EUR
- Jumanji: The Next Level - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 30,45 EUR
Bei Amazon Prime Video gibt es ausserdem heute noch Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn im Verleih für 2,99 EUR und am Nachmittag das Fußball-Bundesliga-Spiel FC Schalke 04 gegen FC Augsburg ab 13:30 Uhr live.
Alle Amazon-Angebote auf einen Blick
Aktuelle Amazon-Angebote (Auswahl)
- 3 Games für 79 EUR (bis 01.06.)
- Fire TV Stick für 24,99 EUR
- Fire TV Cube für 89,99 EUR
- Echo für 79,99 EUR
- Echo Dot für 39,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (mit Uhr) für 49,99 EUR
- Echo Plus für 99,99 EUR
- Echo Show 5 für 69,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 für 89,99 EUR
- Alle Fire TV & Echo-Angebote bei Amazon.de
- Panasonic DP-UB154 Ultra HD Blu-ray Player für 135 EUR
- Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player für 169,99 EUR
- JBL Lautsprecher im Angebot
- Action-Filme im Angebot bei Amazon Prime Video
- Drama-Filme und -Serien reduziert bei Amazon Prime Video
- Star Wars Blu-rays & Ultra HD Blu-rays bei Amazon
Weitere Angebote
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5,55 EUR
- Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Filme ab 0,99 EUR im Verleih bei Amazon Prime Video
Alle Amazon-Angebote auf einen Blick
