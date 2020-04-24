News
Amazon-Angebote am Samstag
25.04.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)
Amazon.de präsentiert heute als Tagesangebot wieder reduzierte Kindle eBooks und das Angebot für WISO steuer:Start 2020 für 12,99 EUR wurde noch einmal verlängert.
Ausserdem hat Apple auf einige SATURN-Angebote reagiert:
- Apple iPhone XR für 579 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite für 466 EUR
- JBL Live 400BT Bluetooth-Kopfhörer für 69 EUR
- Sony SRS-XB32 Bluetooth Lautsprecher für 79 EUR
- Sony SRS-XB41 Bluetooth Lautsprecher für 99 EUR
- Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Kopfhörer für 89 EUR
- Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Stereo in-Ear-Kopfhörer für 140 EUR
- Jabra Elite 85h Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer für 175 EUR
Auf Blu--ray Disc gibt es folgende neue Angebote:
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix [Blu-ray] für 9,99 EUR
- Star Wars: Die letzten Jedi [Blu-ray] für 9,99 EUR
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story [Blu-ray] für 9,99 EUR
- Ad Astra - Zu den Sternen [Blu-ray] für 13,49 EUR
- Jumanji: The Next Level [Blu-ray] für 15,56 EUR
- Rollerball - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 49,95 EUR
Noch bis morgen ist Stephen Kings Doctor Sleeps Erwachen für 2,99 EUR zum Verleih bei Amazon Prime Video erhältlich.
Alle Amazon-Angebote auf einen Blick
Weitere Angebote
- Sony PlayStation Now - Abo 12 Monate 25% reduziert (bis 29.04.)
- Familienkino im Angebot
- Dreamworks Oster-Schnäppchen auf Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Le Mans 66 und weitere Hollywood-Highlights entdecken
- Sammlerstücke: Limitierte Editionen für echte Fans
- Filme fürs Osternest
- Feelgood Movies entdecken
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3 Monate gratis (bis 30.04.)
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5,55 EUR
- Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Filme ab 0,99 EUR im Verleih bei Amazon Prime Video
