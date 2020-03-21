News

Amazon-Angebote am Samstag

21.03.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)

Amazon.de präsentiert heute als Tagesangebot lediglich neue Kindle eBooks des Tages bis zu 70% reduziert. Dafür gibt es u.a. die HONOR MagicWatch 2 für 147,99 EUR und im Bundle das Microsoft Surface + Type Cover + Office 365 für 1299 EUR.

In der Familien-Filme "3 für 2"-Aktion sind auch rund 15 Blu-ray 3D-Filme und nur noch bis morgen läuft die Aktion 7 Tage Film & Serien-Angebote mit 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays ab 9,97 EUR und 10 Blu-ray Discs für 50 EUR. Darüber hinaus gibt es zwei neue Blu-ray-Deals:

... und für Streaming-Freunde auch ein paar günstige Angebote:

