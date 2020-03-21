Amazon-Angebote am Samstag
Amazon.de präsentiert heute als Tagesangebot lediglich neue Kindle eBooks des Tages bis zu 70% reduziert. Dafür gibt es u.a. die HONOR MagicWatch 2 für 147,99 EUR und im Bundle das Microsoft Surface + Type Cover + Office 365 für 1299 EUR.
In der Familien-Filme "3 für 2"-Aktion sind auch rund 15 Blu-ray 3D-Filme und nur noch bis morgen läuft die Aktion 7 Tage Film & Serien-Angebote mit 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays ab 9,97 EUR und 10 Blu-ray Discs für 50 EUR. Darüber hinaus gibt es zwei neue Blu-ray-Deals:
... und für Streaming-Freunde auch ein paar günstige Angebote:
- A Quiet Place für 1,99 EUR im Verleih bei Amazon Prime Video
- Auslöschung für 1,99 EUR im Verleih bei Amazon Prime Video
- Joker für 2,99 EUR im Verleih bei Amazon Prime Video
Alle Amazon-Angebote auf einen Blick
Aktuelle Amazon-Angebote (Auswahl)
- Kindle eBooks des Tages bis zu 70% reduziert (nur heute)
- HONOR MagicWatch 2 für 147,99 EUR
- Microsoft Surface + Type Cover + Office 365 für 1299 EUR
- Invision TV Wandhalterung für 50,99 EUR
- Bis zu -75%: Sims 4 PC und add-ons
- 7 Tage Film & Serien-Angebote (bis 22.03.)
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays ab 9,97 EUR (bis 22.03.)
- 10 Blu-ray Discs für 50 EUR (bis 22.03.)
- Fox 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays ab 12,97 EUR
- Familien-Filme "3 für 2"-Aktion (bis 28.03.)
- 4 Blu-rays für 30 EUR & 4 DVDs für 20 EUR
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5,99 EUR
Weitere Angebote
- Fire TV Stick 4K für 34,99 EUR
- Fire TV Cube für 89,99 EUR
- LG NanoCell TV kaufen und Guthaben für bis zu vier 4K UHD Filme bei Prime Video erhalten (bis 15.04.)
- Blu-ray Discs & DVDs reduziert (bis 29.03.)
- Blu-ray Disc & DVD-Boxsets reduziert
- LG Nanocell-Fernseher im Angebot
- JVC & Telefunken-Fernseher stark reduziert
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5,55 EUR
- Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Filme ab 0,99 EUR im Verleih bei Amazon Prime Video
