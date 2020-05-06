Amazon-Angebote am Mittwoch
Amazon.de präsentiert heute als Tagesangebot wieder reduzierte Kindle eBooks und u.a. neben Filmen auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray auch Musik auf CDs und LPs mit 20% Direktabzug, der bei entsprechend gekennzeichneten Titeln am Ende der Bestellung ausgewiesen wird:
- Alle Blu-ray Discs bei Amazon.de
- Alle 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays bei Amazon.de
- Alle Blu-ray 3Ds bei Amazon.de
- Alle DVDs bei Amazon.de
- Alle CDs und LPs bei Amazon.de
einzelne Beispiele (Preise inklusive Direktabzug)
- James Bond: Daniel Craig Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 42,39 EUR
- Star Wars 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays ab 20,79 EUR
- Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers [Blu-ray] für 14,38 EUR
- The Fog - Nebel des Grauens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 12 EUR
- Ad Astra - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 23,99 EUR
- Alita - Battle Angel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 20,79 EUR
- Rollerball - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 39,99 EUR
Im Technik-Bereich haben wir folgende neue Angebote entdeckt:
- Nintendo Switch Lite für 209,99 EUR
- JBL GO 2 Bluetooth-Lautsprecher in verschiedenen Farben für 19 EUR
- Sony MDR-ZX310W Kopfhörer für 16,99 EUR
Alle Amazon-Angebote auf einen Blick
Aktuelle Amazon-Angebote (Auswahl)
- Kindle eBooks des Tages bis zu 70% reduziert (nur heute)
- Action-Filme im Angebot bei Amazon Prime Video
- Drama-Filme und -Serien reduziert bei Amazon Prime Video
- JBL Tune 220 TWS Lifestyle Bluetooth Kopfhörer für 85 EUR
- JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Box für 55 EUR
- Sony WH-XB700 Bluetooth Kopfhörer für 79 EUR
- Netgear LAN Switches im Angebot
- Bis zu 75% sparen auf Xbox-Spiele
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ für 119 EUR
- Sony XDR-S61D DAB+ Radio für 79 EUR
- Sony WH-CH500 Bluetooth-Kopfhörer für 25,97 EUR
- Apple EarPods mit Lightning Connector für 15 EUR
- Apple EarPods mit 3,5 mm Klinkenstecker für 19 EUR
- Bis zu 50% Rabatt auf Audio-Technica
- Huawei P30 lite Dual-SIM Smartphone mit SD-Karte für 205 EUR
- Bis zu 25% reduziert: Lexware Software
- adidas Originals iPhone 11 Hülle ab 17,82 EUR
- AUKEY Powerbank 20000mAh für 22,99 EUR
Weitere Angebote
- Le Mans 66 und weitere Hollywood-Highlights entdecken
- Sammlerstücke: Limitierte Editionen für echte Fans
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5,55 EUR
- Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Filme ab 0,99 EUR im Verleih bei Amazon Prime Video
