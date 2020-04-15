Amazon-Angebote am Donnerstag
Amazon.de präsentiert heute als Tagesangebot wieder reduzierte Kindle eBooks. Ausserdem gibt es Sony PlayStation 4 Games ab 9,99 EUR und die Apple AirPods für 137,90 EUR bzw. als Apple AirPods mit kabellosem Ladecase für 159 EUR. Die JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Box ist für 64,99 EUR im Angebot.
Bei Amazon Prime Video gibt es Filme zum Kauf bis zu 50% reduziert und eine "#throwbackthursday-Aktion mit "Bohemian Rhapsody" auf Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student ist für 19% reduziert im Angebot und nur noch bis morgen läuft die Aktion 3 CDs für 25 EUR.
Alle Amazon-Angebote auf einen Blick
Aktuelle Amazon-Angebote (Auswahl)
- Kindle eBooks des Tages bis zu 70% reduziert (nur heute)
- Filme zum Kauf bis zu 50% reduziert bei Amazon Prime Video
- "Bohemian Rhapsody" auf Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray #throwbackthursday
- Apple AirPods mit Ladecase (2. Generation) für 137,90 EUR
- Apple AirPods mit kabellosem Ladecase (2. Generation) für 159 EUR
- JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Box für 64,99 EUR
- Sony PlayStation 4 Games ab 9,99 EUR
- 3 CDs für 25 EUR (bis 17.04.)
- Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student 19% reduziert
- Panasonic TX-58GXW804 Ultra HD-Fernseher für 799 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Buds für 89 EUR
- Apple iPhone XS (256GB) für 779 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy S20 (128 GB) für 777 EUR
- Yamaha RX-V485 MC AV-Receiver für 359 EUR
- Yamaha MusicCast 20 Musikbox für 165 EUR
- Yamaha MusicCast 50 Musikbox für 349 EUR
- Bose Solo 5 TV-Soundbar für 179 EUR
- Bose Home Speaker 300 für 179 EUR
- Marvel: 3 Artikel zum Preis von 2 (bis 05.05.)
Weitere Angebote
- Familienkino im Angebot
- Dreamworks Oster-Schnäppchen auf Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Le Mans 66 und weitere Hollywood-Highlights entdecken
- Sammlerstücke: Limitierte Editionen für echte Fans
- Filme fürs Osternest
- Feelgood Movies entdecken
- Blu-ray Discs & DVDs reduziert
- Amazon Channels für 0,99 EUR/Monat für 3 Monate (bis 19.04.)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3 Monate gratis (bis 30.04.)
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5,55 EUR
- Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Filme ab 0,99 EUR im Verleih bei Amazon Prime Video
