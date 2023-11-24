Amazon: 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten mit Sofort-Rabatt
Bei Amazon sind zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-rays, Blu-ray Discs sowie CDs und LPs mit Sofort-Rabatt im Angebot. Es handelt sich vor allem um Neuheiten der letzten Wochen, die bislang nicht bei den "Black Friday"-Angeboten dabei waren. Der Rabatt wird bei den Filmen automatisch an der Kasse abgezogen oder bei CDs/LPs über einen Coupon aktiviert. Hier eine Auswahl:
- Oppenheimer [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Oppenheimer [Blu-ray]
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Eins [Blu-ray]
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem [Blu-ray]
- Hypnotic [Blu-ray]
- Geistervilla [Blu-ray]
- God is a Bullet - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nightmare before Christmas [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Transformers: Aufstieg der Bestien - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Barbie [Blu-ray]
- Insidious: The Red Door [Blu-ray]
- The Flash [Blu-ray]
- Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon (50th Anniversary) [CD]
- Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon (50th Anniversary) [LP]
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Jewel Case [CD]
- Dire Straits: Brothers in Arms - Half Speed Remastered [LP]
Black Friday 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Angebote (Auswahl)
- Fast & Furious 10 17,27 EUR
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 31,47 EUR
- The Last Of Us: Staffel 1 30,88 EUR
- The Flash 20,87 EUR
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods 15,87 EUR
- Knock at the Cabin 14,87 EUR
- Creed 3: Rocky's Legacy 14,87 EUR
- Rosemary's Baby 17,27 EUR
- Sleepy Hollow 17,27 EUR
- Flashdance 17,27 EUR
- Die Truman Show 17,27 EUR
- The Others 20,87 EUR
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben 20,87 EUR
- Der Super Mario BROS. Film 17,27 EUR
- Plane 21,97 EUR
- Plane - Steelbook 23,97 EUR
- Operation Fortune 24,27 EUR
- Operation Fortune - Limitiertes Steelbook 24,97 EUR
- Babylon - Rausch der Extase 14,87 EUR
- Shotgun Wedding 21,97 EUR
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Mediabook 23,97 EUR
- Triangle of Sadness 24,97 EUR
- The Whale Mediabook 26,97 EUR
- Broker - Familie gesucht - Mediabook 25,27 EUR
- Wer die Nachtigall stört 13,87 EUR
- Die Spur des Falken 14,87 EUR
- Der Unbeugsame 14,87 EUR
- Star Trek: Der Film - The Director's Edition 16,77 EUR
- Star Trek II: Der Zorn des Khan - Director's Edition 16,77 EUR
- Star Trek III: Auf der Suche nach Mr. Spock 16,07 EUR
- Star Trek IV: Zurück in die Gegenwart 16,77 EUR
- Star Trek V: Am Rande des Universums 16,77 EUR
- Star Trek VI: Das unentdeckte Land 15,37 EUR
- Star Trek VII: Treffen der Generation 16,77 EUR
- Star Trek VIII: Der erste Kontakt 16,77 EUR
- Star Trek IX: Der Aufstand 16,77 EUR
- Star Trek X: Nemesis 16,77 EUR
- Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture - 6-Movie Collection 83,87 EUR
- Star Trek: The Next Generation - 4-Movie Collection 62,87 EUR
- Doppelmord 16,77 EUR
- Red Eye 16,67 EUR
- Deep Impact 14,87 EUR
- The Core 16,77 EUR
- Kick-Ass 17,27 EUR
- The Lost Boys 17,27 EUR
- Training Day 17,27 EUR
- The Green Mile 17,27 EUR
- Giganten 15,37 EUR
- Die Verurteilten 15,27 EUR
- ... denn sie wissen nicht, was sie tun 14,87 EUR
- Elvis 14,37 EUR
- Black Adam 13,67 EUR
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben 13,67 EUR
- James Bond - The Daniel Craig 5-Movie-Collection 50,37 EUR
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 29,87 EUR
- Jurassic World: Ein neues Zeitalter 14,37 EUR
- Top Gun Maverick 16,87 EUR
- Top Gun + Maverick 2-Movie-Collection 27,27 EUR
- Pulp Fiction 17,17 EUR
- The Untouchables 16,17 EUR
- Kampf der Welten / Der Jüngste Tag 17,27 EUR
- Dune 14,87 EUR
- Donnie Yen's SAKRA 15,17 EUR
- Gladiator 13,67 EUR
- Smile - Siehst du es auch? 14,37 EUR
- Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase 14,87 EUR
- Ambulance 14,37 EUR
- Lord of War - Händler des Todes 14,27 EUR
- Joker 14,37 EUR
- NOPE 14,37 EUR
- Matrix Resurrections 14,37 EUR
- Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection 48,27 EUR
- Mission: Impossible - 4K UHD - Steelbook 20,87 EUR
- Mission: Impossible 2 - 4K UHD - Steelbook 20,87 EUR
- Mission: Impossible 3 - 4K UHD - Steelbook 20,87 EUR
- Mission: Impossible 4 - Phantom Protokoll - 4K UHD - Steelbook 20,87 EUR
- Mission: Impossible 5 - Rogue Nation - 4K UHD - Steelbook 20,87 EUR
- Mission: Impossible 6 - Fallout - 4K UHD - Steelbook 20,87 EUR
- X Mediabook - Cover A 24,27 EUR
- X Mediabook - Cover B 24,57 EUR
- Misfits - Nicht gesellschaftsfähig 24,97 EUR
- Das Appartement 26,97 EUR
- Transformers 6-Movie Collection Steelbook 89,57 EUR
- Zurück in die Zukunft - Trilogie 27,97 EUR
- Der Hobbit: Die Spielfilm Trilogie 34,87 EUR
- Jurassic World Ultimate Collection 44,87 EUR
- Wizarding World 11-Film Collection 69,67 EUR
- Harry Potter Complete Collection 58,67 EUR
weitere Ultra HD Blu-ray-Angebote:
- Die Tribute von Panem - Complete Collection 47,97 EUR
- Blade 16,27 EUR
- Indiana Jones 1-4 (Digipak) 44,87 EUR
- Indiana Jones 1-4 50,97 EUR
- Mr. Smith geht nach Washington 12,47 EUR
- Event Horizon 14,87 EUR
- The Assassin Mediabook 22,87 EUR
- Die Frau im Nebel - Decision to Leave Mediabook B 22,87 EUR
- Moonfall - Steelbook 19,97 EUR
- Moonfall 17,97 EUR
- NOBODY 13,67 EUR
- The Lost City - Das Geheimnis der verlorenen Stadt 13,67 EUR
- Cash Truck 18,27 EUR
- Peninsula 16,97 EUR
- Midsommar 16,97 EUR
- The Northman - Stelle Dich Deinem Schicksal 13,67 EUR
- Uncharted 14,97 EUR
- Jurassic World: Das gefallene Königreich 14,87 EUR
- Gandhi 12,47 EUR
- Lucy 14,07 EUR
- Gemini Man 13,67 EUR
- Bad Boys for Life 13,47 EUR
- Knives Out – Mord ist Familiensache (Mediabook) 13,97 EUR
- Joker 14,37 EUR
- The Batman 14,27 EUR
- Godzilla vs. Kong 13,67 EUR
- Donnie Darko - Limited Collector's Edition 41,87 EUR
- Donnie Darko Steelbook 24,97 EUR
- Donnie Darko 20,77 EUR
- Red Sonja 20,77 EUR
- Basic Instinct 20,87 EUR
- Terminator 2 20,87 EUR
- Reservoir Dogs - Steelbook 23,47 EUR
- Leon - Der Profi 20,87 EUR
- Der City Hai - 20,87 EUR
- Der City Hai - Steelbook 24,27 EUR
- Die Musketiere: Einer für alle - Alle für einen! 26,47 EUR
- Die Verachtung - Le Mépris 20,87 EUR
- Scream 18,57 EUR
- Wayne's World 17,87 EUR
- Nur 48 Stunden 17,27 EUR
- Vanilla Sky 17,27 EUR
- Doppelmord 16,77 EUR
- Casablanca 16,77 EUR
- Ein Ticket für zwei 16,07 EUR
- Watchmen - Die Wächter - The Ultimate Cut 15,37 EUR
- Flucht aus L.A. 15,37 EUR
- Das fünfte Element 13,97 EUR
- Don't Worry Darling 14,37 EUR
- 12 Strong – Die wahre Geschichte der US-Horse Soldiers 13,97 EUR
- Angel Has Fallen 12,57 EUR
- Ghostbusters II 11,27 EUR
- Star Trek - 3-Movie Collection 29,77 EUR
- Alfred Hitchcock Collection 51,07 EUR
- Batman 1-4 - 4K Collection 48,97 EUR
- The Dark Knight Trilogy 47,87 EUR
- Westworld - Staffel 4 31,47 EUR
Blu-ray Disc (Auswahl)
- "6 Blu-ray Discs für 30 EUR" mit "MEG" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: DVDs & Blu-rays: 6 für 30€" auf der Produktseite) (bis 27.11.)
- Star Trek: Picard - Staffel 1 19,47 EUR
- Star Trek: Picard - Staffel 2 Blu-ray 22,87 EUR
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 26,27 EUR
- Star Trek: Lower Decks - Staffel 2 17,87 EUR
- Star Trek: Discovery - Staffel 1 21,77 EUR
- Star Trek: Discovery - Staffel 2 22,97 EUR
- Star Trek: Discovery - Staffel 3 21,77 EUR
- Star Trek: Discovery - Staffel 4 [4 Blu-rays] 24,47 EUR
- Cocaine Bear 7,87 EUR
- Renfield 11,87 EUR
- 65 11,87 EUR
- Insidious - The Last Key 8,27 EUR
- Ein Mann Namens Otto 11,77 EUR
- Maximum Risk 8,87 EUR
- Manta Manta - Zwoter Teil Steelbook 17,27 EUR
- Stephen Kings Schlafwandler (Uncut) 8,87 EUR
- The Pope's Exorcist 11,77 EUR
- Sonne und Beton 11,87 EUR
- Tár 11,87 EUR
- Die Macht der Shaolin - Cover B 13,47 EUR
- Carlito´s Way 10,27 EUR
- Young Sherlock Holmes - Das Geheimnis des verborgenen Tempels 6,97 EUR
- Wedlock - Steelbook 16,87 EUR
- Invasion vom Mars - Steelbook 20,87 EUR
- Supernova - Steelbook 16,87 EUR
- Spacehunter - Jäger im All - Steelbook 16,87 EUR
- Darkman - Steelbook 18,97 EUR
- Always - Mediabook 21,97 EUR
- Der Schwarm - Teil 1-4 16,97 EUR
- Der Schwarm - Teil 5-8 16,97 EUR
- Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend 11,77 EUR
- Ennio Morricone - Der Maestro 10,87 EUR
- Marillion - With Friends At St. David's [Blu-ray] 12,77 EUR
- Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark (Blu-ray) 13,50 EUR
- Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark (CD+DVD Digipak) 11,75 EUR
- Status Quo - Pictures - Live at Montreux 2009 (CD+Blu-ray) 9,07 EUR
- Deep Purple - Whoosh! (CD+DVD) 9,87 EUR
- Deep Purple: From The Setting Sun... (In Wacken) & ...To the Rising Sun (In Tokyo) [Blu-ray] 10,99 EUR
weitere Angebote:
- Audible 3 Monate gratis
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3 Monate gratis
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 Monate für 11,75 EUR
