News
4K Deals & 10 Blu-rays für 50 EUR bei Amazon
04.12.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon hat u.a. als "Last Minute Deals" zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-rays im Angebot und eine neue "10 Blu-ray Discs für 50 EUR"-Aktion gestartet:
- "10 Blu-ray Discs für 50 EUR" mit "Greenland" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: 10 Blu-rays für 50€" auf der Produktseite) (bis 21.12.)
- Plane (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 21,97 EUR
- Moonfall (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 18,97 EUR
- Moonfall Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 20,97 EUR
- Greenland (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 16,97 EUR
- Bloodsport - Eine wahre Geschichte [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,99 EUR
- John Wick: Kapitel 2 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 15,97 EUR
- Mission: Impossible 1 (4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray) 15,47 EUR
- Mission: Impossible 5 - Rogue Nation (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 14,97 EUR
- Rocky - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,27 EUR
- Rocky III - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,27 EUR
- Rocky IV - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- Der Hobbit: Die Spielfilm Trilogie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 37,27 EUR
- Die Tribute von Panem Steelbook Collection (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 59,99 EUR
- A Quiet Place - 2-Movie Collection (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 31,27 EUR
- Kampfstern Galactica (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 19,99 EUR
- Der weiße Hai 2 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 19,99 EUR
- E.T. - Der Außerirdische [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,87 EUR
- Indiana Jones - Jäger des verlorenen Schatzes [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,97 EUR
- Indiana Jones und der Tempel des Todes [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,97 EUR
- Indiana Jones und der letzte Kreuzzug [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,97 EUR
- Indiana Jones und das Königreich des Kristallschädels [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,97 EUR
In der Sonderangebote-Rubrik bei Amazon sind noch zahlreiche weitere Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Angebote zu finden, die oft schon häufiger und teilweise auch güstiger bei Aktionen dabei waren.
- Audible 60 Tage gratis (Prime Deal)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 30 Tage gratis
- Amazon Prime Video Channels 7 Tage gratis
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.